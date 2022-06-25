ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Beijing Fengtai: Asia's largest train station reopens following huge makeover

By Lilit Marcus
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Beijing's oldest train station has gotten a 21st-century makeover. Fengtai Railway Station, which was built in 1895, has completed a multiyear renovation process and reopened on June 20,...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Station#Beijing#Train Travel#Asia#Fengtai Railway Station#China Daily#Fengtai Station
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Country
China
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

The U.S. enacted 2 new laws on trade with China this week that could increase strain on global supply chains

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global supply chains have yet to recover from the onset of the COVID pandemic, which caused massive delays and backlogs at ports as vital workers were stuck in lockdowns, quarantine or hospital. U.S. docks were among the worst hit, as the work-from-home trend fuelled demand for imports, causing unprecedented logjams at West Coast ports.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketRealist

Celebrities Banned From Countries: Morgan Freeman, Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt, and More

The list of celebrities banned from countries got much larger in May when Russia permanently banned 963 Americans from entering the country. Among the 963 banned individuals are Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft president Brad Smith, and even Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

Farewell to Hong Kong and Its Big Lie

Earlier this month, a few days before I packed up my apartment and left Hong Kong, I made my way across the city to Victoria Park. For decades, the city’s residents would gather there in the thousands on the night of June 4 to commemorate the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre, a moment of mass collective remembrance for those killed by Chinese forces in Beijing in 1989 and, though less so, a nod to the formative role that the crackdown played in the development of Hong Kong’s own prodemocracy movement. This year, the once-moving scene was entirely stamped out by the city’s more authoritarian turn.
CHINA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy