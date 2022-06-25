ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmet County, MI

Stunning Shingle-Style Seaside Cottage on Walloon Lake

This magnificent shingle-style home is as suited to its lot on Walloon Lake as it would be on the New England coast, where the classic 19th-Century style was born. Take a look inside + learn about the building resources below. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
WALLOON LAKE, MI
CWIB Luncheon

"Women at the Helm" – a panel discussion with leaders of area non-profits. Registration & networking at 11:30am; lunch at noon; program at 12:20pm.
PETOSKEY, MI
Remote Workers MeetUp: Claude Shannon Walking Tour

Phil Alexander of the Otsego County Historical Society will lead you on a walking tour of Gaylord (16 blocks), focusing on Claude Shannon's life. Meet at Snowbelt Brewery afterwards for food & drinks at 6:30pm.
GAYLORD, MI
Florescence Too

A reboot of an exhibit from 10 years ago – “Florescence.” It shows the beauty of northern Michigan in bloom in a variety of mediums. Runs May 28 – July 8; open 1-4pm on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.
EAST JORDAN, MI
Night of Arts

An evening dedicated to the many different types of artists in the area. There will also be live music by Jake Waite, the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra horn esemble & others; food & more.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
Harbor History Talk

"Cutter Rescue" with Ric Mixter. This presentation chronicles the history of four Great Lakes Coast Guard cutters; Mackinaw, Sundew, Hollyhock & Escanaba - profiling seven of their rescues that saved over 200 lives from 1934 until 1966.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
Antique Postcard Display

See the unique artwork on postcards from the early 20th Century on display. Runs through June 29. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Warn About New Scam in Otsego County

Michigan State Police are warning people about a recent scam involving someone pretending to be from the Office of the Inspector General in Otsego County. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post had an elderly person come in to report that they were contacted by a person who represented himself as a Federal Officer with the Office of the Inspector General. The person told the victim that a vehicle was rented in their name in south Texas and was used in a drug trafficking operation, according to MSP. They then went on to say that the victim would have to be issued a new social security and asked for their number, which they provided.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan priest on leave after alleged inappropriate texts with high school kids

A Michigan priest has been placed on leave indefinitely after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate texting with multiple high school students. The Archdiocese of Gaylord, in Northern Michigan, said on Friday that in 2021, it became aware of electronic messages sent by Father Bryan Medlin to a small number of high school students that “appeared to violate diocesan policies and protocols.”
MICHIGAN STATE

