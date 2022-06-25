Michigan State Police are warning people about a recent scam involving someone pretending to be from the Office of the Inspector General in Otsego County. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post had an elderly person come in to report that they were contacted by a person who represented himself as a Federal Officer with the Office of the Inspector General. The person told the victim that a vehicle was rented in their name in south Texas and was used in a drug trafficking operation, according to MSP. They then went on to say that the victim would have to be issued a new social security and asked for their number, which they provided.

