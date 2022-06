The 2022 MLB draft is just under three weeks away, and it's time for my second mock draft projecting the first 40-plus picks of this year's event. The draft will take place July 17-19 in Los Angeles, and we're still approximately two weeks away from when agents start to know whether their players are definitely in or out at certain picks -- not to mention at what signing bonus. That said, these camps know where the interest lies, scouts have noticed which teams have lined up at certain games and teams have done all of their information gathering now.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO