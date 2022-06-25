Local women's, LGBT+ advocacy groups 'enraged' at Supreme Court ruling

A Glendale women’s advocacy group spoke out Friday after the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion.

YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix, an advocate in racial justice and civil rights, empowering women and girls, and for the health and safety of women and girls, for 50 years has been located in Glendale.

“This decision, to allow states to impose their own restrictions, impacts women and pregnant people’s ability to exercise bodily autonomy, to plan their futures, and to access opportunities in work and life. Today our country has regressed,” YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix CEO Debbie Esparza shared in an emailed statement Friday. “We have again allowed people sitting in office to make decisions about our bodies.”

She also encouraged support for a rally over the Supreme Court decision planned at 6 p.m. Friday at the Arizona State Capitol, 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix.

“Access to abortion stands squarely at the intersection of gender equality, young women’s empowerment, and racial justice,” Esparza stated. “We know limits to abortion access disproportionately harm Black women, girls, lower income, transgender, and gender-nonconforming people who are already marginalized in our health care system.”

As early as 1912, YWCA of Phoenix established the Luncheon Room, the first women’s residence and gymnasium. The nonprofit’s advocacy work has continued since, including in 1972 when the YWCA opened its Glendale center.

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled 6-3 to uphold a Mississippi abortion ban being challenged in the case and 5-4 to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. States will retain the power to limit or grant the right to an abortion.

“The Health System Alliance of Arizona and its member hospitals are reviewing today’s ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to analyze its impact on our Arizona hospital and health systems operations. At this point, we cannot provide further comments,” a spokesperson for Health System Alliance of Arizona, which includes Banner Health and Banner Thunderbird in Glendale, emailed to the Independent.

Legally speaking, what remains to be seen is how Arizona applies the ruling to a potential new statute at the state level. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued a statement Friday in support of the Supreme Court decision.

“Attorneys General have a solemn responsibility to defend the most vulnerable among us, and that’s exactly what we did today,” he shared in a public statement. “I look forward to seeing the issue returned to elected representatives where it belongs. As Americans, we believe in the dignity and value of every person.”

Andrew Turk is the head of the Litigation Department at Rose Law Group in Scottsdale, and is also a judge Pro Tem. He noted Friday that the state does indeed have a 19th-century territorial-era abortion ban that technically is still on the books. That law includes prison time for abortion providers, as well as mandatory prison time for women seeking abortions, although he hasn’t heard calls to revive that statute but rather to create new laws.

There are time periods, Turk explained, between Friday’s Supreme Court decision and state legislatures, like Arizona’s, taking up the issue legally. Doctors still performing abortions between now and then wouldn’t necessarily be held liable for a future new statute.

“That said, if I was a doctor that performed abortions on a regular basis, I would think twice from this day forward whether I wanted to perform a voluntary abortion on a fetus that is potentially 15 weeks or older,” Turk said.

Planned Parenthood of Arizona announced Friday that it will “pause” abortion services.

The Arizona Legislature had passed an identical law to the one upheld in Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned Roe v. Wade, and which will take effect in approximately 90 days.

The issue now will likely receive many legal challenges, including perhaps from the electorate.

“I would anticipate that there would be one or more referendums dealing with abortion at the earliest possible opportunity. Whether they can get them on the ballot for 2022, I don’t know,” Turk explained. “But I can see people trying to get a referendum to have a statute passed that would modify this.”

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas also Friday called for overturning constitutional rights the court had affirmed for access to contraceptives and LGBTQ rights in an opinion concurring with the majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote in reference to cases that previously protected contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.

The threat to constitutional rights currently afforded to the LGBTQ community also drew reaction Friday.

“Obviously the LGBTQ+ community in the United States have been enjoying the full privilege of equitable marriage rights for nearly a decade. And even the possibility that that could be taken away is a combination of horrifying, tragic, and absolutely enraging,” said Jeremy Helsgot, spokesperson for Phoenix Pride, which was founded in 1981. “This may be opening a floodgate of this current makeup of the Supreme Court aiming to start really for the first time in the entire history of the country, start rescinding rights that have already been granted.”

“It’s almost too terrible to contemplate. And yet here we are.”

Turk said it’s unknown if there is active legislation or cases dealing with any action to invalidate same-sex marriages that were entered into legally. Those legal marriages could be challenged down the road should the Supreme Court take action in that direction.

“I think it’s certainly something that people have a reason to be concerned about,” Turk said. “You’ve got a Justice of the Supreme Court essentially signaling that he might be open to taking a case that questions that issue.”