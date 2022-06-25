Severe Weather Statement issued for Hand, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Charles Mix; Douglas; Gregory RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH- CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Gregory, Brule, Aurora, Charles Mix and Douglas. * TIMING...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 90s to lower 100s. * LIGHTNING...Dry lightning is not expected. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

AURORA COUNTY, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO