Maryville, MO

NW Missouri State star signs free agent deal with Houston Rockets

By PJ Green
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rk8dl_0gLZmw1z00

MARYVILLE, Mo. — One of the best athletes in Northwest Missouri State history is heading to the NBA.

Two-time Divison II Player of the Year Trevor Hudgins signed a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets.

Former Kansas Jayhawk David McCormack reacts to going undrafted

A two-way deal means that Hudgins will spend the majority of the season with the Rockets’ G League team, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, but can play up to 50 games with the Rockets unless he is signed to a full time roster spot.

The Manhattan native is the first Bearcat to sign an NBA contract. Hudgins is the most decorated player in program history leading the Bearcats to three D2 national championships and a 131-8 record during his time, being the programs all time leading scorer with almost 3,000 points and holding school records for three-pointers made in a career (435), three-pointers made in a season (168), three-pointers made in a game (11), points scored in a season (897), most consecutive free throws made (48) and free throw percentage in a career (87.8%).

Hudgins will most likely be on the Rockets’ summer league team. They begin play on July 7.

Houston Rockets
