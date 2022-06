RED BLUFF, Calif. — On Tuesday afternoon in Red Bluff, a drive-by car show was organized to honor a 16-year-old Camp Fire survivor who recently passed away. Chance Johnson died on June 24 after battling several health complications, including kidney failure and heart problems. Chance, or "Chancie" as his family called him, loved hot wheels and collecting toy cars. According to his family, there wasn’t a day Chance wasn’t in pain. In spite of that, the young man was always happy and always helpful.

RED BLUFF, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO