ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Woman dead after being shot inside business

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23IfIG_0gLZmRra00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a shooting that occurred at the 2800 block of El Centro Road Friday morning.

According to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies arrived on the scene and located a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Deputies performed life-saving measures while waiting for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Man holding baby hostage lit an apartment on fire in North Highlands

When fire personnel arrived they transported the victim to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene investigators said that it is unclear what led up to the incident, however, it is believed that the suspect and victim knew each other. It is also believed that the suspect was an employee of the business where the incident occurred.

Currently there is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Suspect arrested in 49er Travel Plaza shooting: sheriff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the June 24 fatal shooting at the 49er Travel Plaza in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they arrested Quentin Raynal Respers, 32, of Sacramento County in connection of the murder of Abrina Gabriella Abraham, 38. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

11 people escape North Highlands house fire

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Eleven people will need a new home after an early morning fire destroyed their house in the North Highlands area of Sacramento County. Firefighters said they encountered a wall of fire when they arrived at the home on Jackson Street just after 1:45 a.m. The...
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested For Fatal Shooting At Sacramento Truck Stop

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 32-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman at the Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza on Friday. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says Quentin Raynal Respers, of Sacramento County, was arrested Sunday for the killing of 38-year-old Abrina Gabriella Abraham. Respers is currently being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail pending murder charges. (credit: Sacramento County) According to investigators, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the truck stop on Sacramento’s west side. While it’s yet unclear what led up to the shooting, authorities say that Respers and Abraham knew each other. At the time of the shooting, Respers was on probation for a 2017 firearms conviction. Investigators say no other suspects are being sought.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Highlands, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
North Highlands, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Calif. man accused of holding baby hostage with knife to its throat and lighting apartment on fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly lit an apartment on fire and held a child hostage. On Friday, June 24, the Metropolitan Fire Department of Sacramento tweeted they were on scene at 3939 Madison Ave. for a two-alarm apartment fire in the city’s North Highlands neighborhood. The fire department said they arrived to a "dynamic incident" with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office already there.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Atwater Man, 31, Dies After Crashing Into Tree Near Auburn

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An Atwater man was killed after a truck slammed into a tree near Auburn Monday night. The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Auburn Folsom Road, near the Lees Lane intersection. (credit: Auburn Police Department) Officers say a pickup truck was heading southbound when, for an unknown reason, the driver veered to the right and went off the roadway. The truck then crashed into a tree and a fence. Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but officers have identified him as a 31-year-old Atwater resident. Auburn is located roughly 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.
AUBURN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Napa police seek help identifying possibly dangerous burglary suspect

NAPA -- Police in Napa on Tuesday requested help from the public identifying a suspect being sought in connection with multiple burglaries in Napa County.The Napa Police Department Twitter account posted information and images from surveillance video showing the suspect in question who allegedly stole several firearms and power tools in at least three Napa County burglaries. Authorities did not provide any details about the exactly time or location of those incidents.Anyone with information on the suspect and his identity or on the burglaries is asked to call Napa police at (707)253-6030. Residents are advised not to approach the suspect if seen. Instead call 911 immediately.  
NAPA, CA
FOX40

El Dorado County Sheriff honored fallen deputy this week

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office unveiled the Brian “Ish” Ishmael Memorial Highway on Monday for deputy Ishmael who was shot and killed in 2019 while responding to a call. The signs for the memorial highway will be placed along eastbound and westbound Highway 50 at Missouri Flat Road, […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hostage#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Release New Video, Hoping To Crack 2017 Homicide Cold Case

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department has released new surveillance video evidence in hopes of cracking a homicide case that happened almost five years ago. On June 28, 2017, Stockton police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting near Valverde Park in Stockton. According to the Stockton Police Department, the officers arrived at the scene shortly after being called to find Ramon Concha Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The video released Tuesday shows two unidentified suspects getting in and out of their vehicles which are described as a mid-2000s gold Nissan Murano and a late 2000’s to early 2010’s dark Honda Ridgeline with a silver roof rack. Police have not said why the video has not been released until now.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

19-year-old arrested after assaulting two people in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Sacramento after he assaulted two people, vandalized a vehicle and resisted arrest, authorities said. The assault happened on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard near Howe Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said. Mario White...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot on freeway in Lodi area, CHP says

LODI, Calif. — A juvenile was shot on Monday along a freeway in the Lodi area of San Joaquin County, officials said. (Video above: Top headlines for June 27). The California Highway Patrol said it was notified by the Lodi Police Department about the shooting at 3:27 p.m. Police said the juvenile is male.
LODI, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff: woman found shot inside local business

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department posted the following press release on its Facebook page. NEWS RELEASE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION 2800 EL CENTRO ROAD. On Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 3:44 a.m., the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call in the 2800 block of El Centro Road regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The caller advised a female subject had been shot inside of the business and was lying on the floor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

New Galt cameras won’t ‘spy’ on community, police say

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Galt police said they want the community to know that the cameras residents have seen at several intersections are not being used to “spy” on them.  The cameras, called Flocked Safety cameras according to police, reportedly do not collect personal information. Police said the cameras also do not take photos of […]
GALT, CA
FOX40

Several unrelated shootings occurred in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There were a series of unrelated shootings that occurred in Sacramento early Saturday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 7500 Block of Amherst Street. When officers arrived there was evidence of a shooting, however, there were no injured parties at the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

K9 deployed to take man into custody

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A police dog was used to take a 29-year-old man into custody in Stockton after he allegedly brandished a firearm and did not comply with officers’ commands early Saturday morning, police said. KRON On is streaming news live now Rico Borrero was arrested shortly after 1:45 a.m. in the 4200 block […]
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner identifies three women killed in collision with Amtrak train

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - The coroner on Monday released the identities of the three women killed when an Amtrak train slammed into their car in Brentwood. Authorities said Mercedes Regalado, 50, of Antioch; Maria Nieves, 27, and Julia Mondragon, 40, both of Dixon, died Sunday after the commuter train smashed into their Honda Civic that was crossing the railroad tracks.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Shoots At Fairfield Police Officers, Later Apprehended Safely In Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS13) — Fairfield Police officers safely arrested a suspect after he shot at them during a car chase. On June 26, around 10 p.m., officers tried to perform a traffic stop on the 3000 block of North Texas Street in Fairfield. The driver refused to stop and led the police on a chase. While attempting to escape the police, the driver, later identified as Patrick Hall, shot at officers, hitting their windshield and the driver’s side headrest, nearly hitting the officer. The chase continued into Vallejo, where officers used a spike strip to pop the tires. Eventually, the car came to a stop near Griffin and Gateway. Hall opened fire again, and police shot back, injuring him. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were wounded.
FAIRFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Penryn man sentenced to over five years for stalking a 16-year-old girl

Originally published as a Placer County Disctrict Attorney’s Office Facebook post:. “On June 23, 2022, the Honorable Judge Howell sentenced Gregory Hyde, age 30, to five years and four months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. On September 8, 2021, Hyde followed, stalked and threatened the victim...
PENRYN, CA
thesfnews.com

Javon Green Arrested For Subway Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO—A 26 year-old shooter responsible for the death of one and injury of another at a subway station was arrested on Thursday, June 23, the San Francisco Police Department reported. Javon Green was arrested after investigators served search warrants at the 1000 block of Power Avenue in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy