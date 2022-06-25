Woman dead after being shot inside business

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a shooting that occurred at the 2800 block of El Centro Road Friday morning.

According to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies arrived on the scene and located a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Deputies performed life-saving measures while waiting for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

When fire personnel arrived they transported the victim to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene investigators said that it is unclear what led up to the incident, however, it is believed that the suspect and victim knew each other. It is also believed that the suspect was an employee of the business where the incident occurred.

Currently there is no further information at this time.

