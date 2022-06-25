Razorback basketball players volunteer at bridge community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks’ men’s basketball team volunteers at New Beginnings NWA in Fayetteville on June 24 doing yard work and cleaning up the grounds.

“I want to be able to do more things off the court. Helping and volunteering with this event is so much more important to me than basketball,” Arkansas basketball player Derrian Ford said.

New Beginnings is built near a forested area where some residents at the center used to camp out.

“For a lot of them that lived in the woods, maybe lived in this very same place, it’s just so wonderful to see that they can come here and feel comfortable and feel safe,” said Danyelle Musselman, a board member at New Beginnings.

“It gives me a sense of security knowing I don’t have to sleep in my car or have to sleep in a shelter,” said Rodney Christian, a New Beginnings resident.

The New Beginnings community is designed to be a self-managed bridge community for people in need of shelter. It’s been around since September 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.