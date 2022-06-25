ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Razorback basketball players volunteer at bridge community

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vqn9b_0gLZmLoS00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks’ men’s basketball team volunteers at New Beginnings NWA in Fayetteville on June 24 doing yard work and cleaning up the grounds.

“I want to be able to do more things off the court. Helping and volunteering with this event is so much more important to me than basketball,” Arkansas basketball player Derrian Ford said.

New Beginnings is built near a forested area where some residents at the center used to camp out.

Park Avenue in Fayetteville to close for crosswalk installation

“For a lot of them that lived in the woods, maybe lived in this very same place, it’s just so wonderful to see that they can come here and feel comfortable and feel safe,” said Danyelle Musselman, a board member at New Beginnings.

“It gives me a sense of security knowing I don’t have to sleep in my car or have to sleep in a shelter,” said Rodney Christian, a New Beginnings resident.

The New Beginnings community is designed to be a self-managed bridge community for people in need of shelter. It’s been around since September 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
hogville.net

Kaleb James Returned to Arkansas One More Time

FAYETTEVILLE — Mansfield (Texas) defensive lineman Kaleb James has been to the University of Arkansas on so many visits in recent years the official visit didn’t allow him to learn many new things since he had seen it all previously. James, 6-5, 265, committed to Arkansas on January...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs notebook: Top 7 rotation projection; recruiting; Pro Hogs update

LITTLE ROCK — We’re more than a month away from the Arkansas Razorbacks’ rare and valuable foreign exhibition-game tour (four games set for Aug. 6-16 in Spain and Italy), and the start of the 31-game regular season is roughly four months out from tipping up. Still, it’s never too early to speculate on the player rotations that Eric Musselman will trot onto the floor.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
Fayetteville, AR
Society
State
Arkansas State
KARK

Dylan Hasz Could Join Brother at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Bixby (Okla.) athlete Dylan Hasz is the twin brother of Arkansas commitment Luke Hasz, a four-star tight end. Hasz, 5-10, 180, can play wide receiver or defensive back in college. He plays both ways for Bixby. Dylan took his official this week after Luke was at Arkansas last weekend.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Basketball Player#Razorbacks#New Beginnings Nwa#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy