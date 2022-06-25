ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TFD contains fire caused after car crashes into a pole in midtown Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are at the scene after a car crashed into a light pole near 13th and Harvard earlier Friday evening.

A firefighter at the scene told FOX23 the crash caused multiple fires, but the fires have since been contained.

Crews at the scene say the car flipped over onto it’s side during the crash, and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Tulsa police told FOX23 the identity of the driver is unknown, but they are receiving treatment at the hospital. There were no passengers in the vehicle and no one else was injured in the collision.

The crash caused power outages in the midtown Tulsa area. Police said PSO crews are working to restore power in the area.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen.

Correction: Previous information indicated to FOX23 that the driver crashed into a telephone pole. This was not the case. The driver crashed into a light pole. The above article has been updated to reflect this change.

