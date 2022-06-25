ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Broncos, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroncos HC Nathaniel Hackett is excited to incorporate RB Melvin Gordon into the team’s offense. “He’s a spectacular running back and he’s been a great running back in this league for a long time,” Hackett said, via Broncos Wire. “You can’t have too many good running backs at that position. He’s...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

The retirement scoreboard for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski now reads:. Gronkowski officially retired from the National Football League for a second time this week. Brady, of course, retired earlier this year, but opted to play another season. Gronkowski joked that Brady doesn't like to lose... It's tough to see...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broncos QB

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback to start a modern professional football game, died Monday at the age of 76. His daughter, Angela Marriott, confirmed to the Associated Press that Briscoe died of a California hospital after facing circulation issues in his legs. Briscoe began his career with the Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Troy Aikman

Legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Troy Aikman made a pretty massive career decision this offseason. Aikman, who had been with Fox Sports for roughly two decades, decided to leave the network for a role at ESPN on "Monday Night Football" with Joe Buck. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Colorado Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Denver, MO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Swimsuit Photos

Dallas Cowboys football players aren't the only aspect of the franchise with a devout following. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the most-known cheerleading group in the world, has a big fan base, as well. With more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, the Cowboys cheerleaders have a lot of fans. This year,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Makes His Opinion On Bill Belichick Very Clear

Julian Edelman had a great answer when he was asked about his former head coach on the "I Am Athlete" podcast. He was asked to do his best Belichick impression and he confirmed that Belichick was tired of Edelman impersonating him on television all the time. "I just saw him,"...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Valdes#American Football#Afc Notes#Lombardi Trophy
The Spun

Julian Edelman Confirms He'd Only Consider Return To 1 Team

Julian Edelman comeback rumors are running rampant this off-season. If he ever returned to the league, he'd only consider playing for one team though. Edelman recently joined the "I Am Athlete" podcast and mentioned that his health is better than ever after taking a year off from football due to retirement.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield, Browns Speculation

Could Baker Mayfield have just a few more games in a Cleveland Browns uniform left in him? As unlikely as it sounds, one NFL analyst believes it's actually his golden ticket out of Cleveland. Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus tweeted on Sunday that while Baker may loathe the idea...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Bruce Arians shares strong words on former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski’s legacy

After plenty of rumors and speculation regarding his future in the NFL, now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski opted to call it a career last week. Gronkowski’s second season with the Buccaneers came to an end following the team’s playoff exit against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round. While there […] The post Bruce Arians shares strong words on former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski’s legacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Injury News

There's been a lot of speculation about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's health heading into the 2022 NFL season. Garoppolo got shoulder surgery early in the offseason. But according to NFL insider Mike Giardi, Garoppolo's shoulder is "feeling good" right now. He is expected to start throwing the football in the next few weeks.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Warren Moon Reacts To Death Of Legendary Quarterback

Warren Moon has been severely impacted by the death of Marlin Briscoe. Briscoe passed away on Monday at the age of 76. He was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than five decades ago. Moon offered up his condolences for Briscoe and his family on...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Mentioned For Veteran Free Agent Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys saw a lot of wide receiver production walk out the door this offseason. Two of the team's top four perimeter options are gone after Amari Cooper was dealt to the Browns and Cedrick Wilson jumped to the Dolphins. And while Michael Gallup has shown flashes of playmaking ability, he's still recovering from a late-season knee injury.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy