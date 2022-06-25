ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Nebraskans respond to SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade

By Ian Mason
knopnews2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe vs. Wade has many ramifications for the people living in North Platte. Several Nebraskan politicians and groups responded to the ruling on Friday. Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson was very honest about his opinion, saying the decision...

www.knopnews2.com

KETV.com

Candidates for First Congressional District prepare for special election

LINCOLN, Neb. — "A lot at stake," that's what both candidates vying for Nebraska's First Congressional seat say about Tuesday's special election. The run-off between Republican Mike Flood and Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks was prompted by 17-year incumbent Jeff Fortenbury's resignation on March 31 after he was convicted of three federal counts of concealing facts and lying to investigators about illegal foreign campaign contributions.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
North Platte, NE
State
Nebraska State
kfornow.com

Special Legislative Session To Overturn Abortion In Nebraska May Be Called

(AP News Lincoln June 25, 2020) Nebraska could be headed to a special session to try to ban abortions now that the U.S. Supreme Court has given states that power, but it’s unclear whether one will actually happen or what type of restrictions might win enough support to pass. Gov. Pete Ricketts says he would work with Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers to try to find a way to ban abortions, but hasn’t yet committed to a special session. Ricketts, a conservative Republican who vehemently opposes abortion, praised the ruling as “a victory for the people” and has said he would support a special session to outlaw the procedure in Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska birders aflutter about first-ever limpkin spotted in the state

OMAHA — Photographer Karen Kader walked right by the bird at first, thinking it was a great blue heron. “Then it dawned on me that it had spots,” she said. What Kader actually discovered last week at a wetlands mitigation pond in Chalco Hills Recreation Area near Gretna was a limpkin, a bird never before seen in Nebraska. Another limpkin was spotted for the first time the same day in Iowa.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

New abortion restrictions to start in Iowa next month

6 News exclusive DC bureau caught up with Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon and his first thoughts on today's Supreme Court decision. Deeply held beliefs on both sides of the issue are leading to demonstrations across the country. Updated: 24 hours ago. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has made its...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

FULL VIDEO: Fortenberry gives statement after sentencing

Firefighters say two adults were treated at the scene for minor burns after an early morning fire in Bellevue Tuesday. Exclusive DC Bureau: How we got to a special election in Nebraska. Updated: 9 hours ago. On the same day that Nebraska voters are picking who will replace Jeff Fortenberry,...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bio Nebraska and Nebraska Cures Announce Nebraska Women in STEM Study

OMAHA, Neb. -- Bio Nebraska and Nebraska Cures released a study June 27, conducted by the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, about the experiences of women in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) occupations in Nebraska. The study examines the barriers and opportunities...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

What Roe vs. Wade’s overturning means for Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In May, a leak revealed the intentions of the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion, and now it is official. People now turn to their states to see what they will do in response to that ruling. Unlike other states, Nebraska doesn’t have a trigger law on the books.
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
NebraskaTV

SCOTUS abortion decision fuels Nebraska Democratic Party voting push

LINCOLN, Neb. — As a protest ensued in front of Lincoln's City Government buildings on Friday, the Nebraska Democratic Party was hard at work across town, collecting donations and handing out lawn signs. "We really wanted to meet this moment with action," said Jane Kleeb, NDP Chair. "We knew...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska not changing gas tax in 2022

6 News exclusive DC bureau caught up with Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon and his first thoughts on today's Supreme Court decision. 6 is On Your Side with reactions from top activists from across Nebraska. Roe decision opens door on gay marriage, contraception. Updated: 2 hours ago. Could overturning roe v...
NEBRASKA STATE
newscenter1.tv

ELECTION RESULTS: South Dakota Republican Convention

WATERTOWN, S.D. — Election results are in for three contested races for Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State from the South Dakota Republican Convention in Watertown. In the race for Attorney General, Marty Jackley won the race, receiving 52.7% of the votes while David Natvig received the...
WATERTOWN, SD
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Governor Praises SCOTUS Decision Overturning Roe v Wade

DES MOINES, IA – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today in the Dobbs case that overruled Roe vs. Wade. In a statement released following the high court’s ruling, Reynolds said “[t]he Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over…”
IOWA STATE

