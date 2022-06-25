ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida driver seen driving on a sidewalk to avoid rush-hour traffic

KRMG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida driver seen driving on a sidewalk to...

www.krmg.com

KRMG

NTSB investigators look into fatal Missouri Amtrak accident

MENDON, Mo. — (AP) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were in Missouri Tuesday trying to determine how an Amtrak train carrying more than 200 people slammed into a dump truck, killing two train passengers and the truck driver. Amtrak's Southwest Chief was traveling from Los...
MENDON, MO
KRMG

Florida teacher dies rescuing teenager from Lake Michigan

PORTER, Ind. — A man who died while trying to save a drowning teenager has been identified as a teacher in Florida. Indiana conservation officers told The Associated Press that Thomas Kenning jumped into help when he saw a teenager in distress at Porter Beach. When Indiana Dunes State...
PORTER, IN
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
KRMG

Jury is chosen to decide Florida school shooter's sentence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women was tentatively chosen Tuesday for a penalty trial to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack, capping a nearly three-month winnowing process that began with 1,800 candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

South Carolina man uses idea he saw on TV to win $100K in Powerball

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man used a hint from a television series devoted to lottery winners to earn his own big payday. The man, whose identity has not been revealed, has won more than $100,000 after being inspired by an episode of the TLC show, “Lottery Changed My Life,” South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release on Tuesday.
LOTTERY
KRMG

Oklahoma 2022 Primary Election select results

TULSA, Okla. — November is already on the horizon after Oklahoma’s 2022 June Primary Election. But who can Oklahomans expect to see on their ballot in 4 months?. In November we can expect to see, but are not limited to, the following:. Gubernatorial General Election (Election for Governor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KRMG

Removed South Dakota AG presses ethics case against Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — Former South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, in his first public comments since being removed from office last week, appeared before a state ethics board Monday to press for an investigation of fellow Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, the person he blames for his impeachment over his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash.
POLITICS

