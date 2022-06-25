What Louisiana elected officials are saying about abortion after the Supreme Court’s ruling

Abortion rights activists react to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The court's decision overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Elected officials have weighed in with their opinions Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion, and paved the way for a new statewide ban on the procedure in Louisiana.



Here is some of what they had to say:



Gov. John Bel Edwards, Democrat:



“I am and have always been unabashedly pro-life and opposed to abortion. However, I understand that people on both sides of this complex issue hold deeply personal beliefs, and I respect that not everyone, including many in my own party, agrees with my position.

“While we are still reviewing the decision issued by the Court this morning, Louisiana has had a trigger law in place since 2006 that would outlaw abortion, without exception for rape and incest, should the United States Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry, Republican:

“My office and I will do everything in our power to ensure the laws of Louisiana that have been passed to protect the unborn are enforceable, even if we have to go back to court.

”As the chief legal officer for our State, I will continue defending Louisiana’s pro-life laws and working to ensure the health and safety of women and their babies.”



U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Republican:



“Today’s decision recognizes that an unborn child has a right to life. Being pro-life means being pro-mothers, pro-babies and pro-healthy futures – a philosophy I carry with me in the Senate. This is a deeply emotional issue for many Americans, no matter which sides on stands on, but it is now up to the individual states to enact their own policies.”



U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, Republican:



“Roe v. Wade has misrepresented the Constitution since the ruling was rendered, and today’s decision to return the issue of abortion to the American people and the states corrects a legal and moral error.”



U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson:



“What a historic day this is and what a great victory for life. It’s a victory for millions of people who have been part of this pro-life movement for decades.”



U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette:



“Today’s ruling is a major victory for life. The sovereign states will now have greater authority to implement strong, pro-life protections.”



U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Bossier:



“No real ‘constitutional right’ to abortion ever existed. The Court invented it out of thin air.”



U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, R-Start:

“While today is a monumental win for the unborn, I would like to note that being pro-life is about more than saving a child’s life. It’s a commitment to supporting our mothers.”



U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans:

“This is an infuriating trampling of privacy that should anger every single American, and it puts many people at risk.”

The post What Louisiana elected officials are saying about abortion after the Supreme Court’s ruling appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .