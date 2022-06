WESLACO, Texas – Weslaco Economic Development Corporation has welcomed Johnson Controls to its city. “We are excited to have Johnson Controls. They are a huge company. They have over 150,000 employees, worldwide. They are in 2,000 locations across the country. That we can attract a company of this magnitude says a lot about this community,” said Steve Valdez, executive director of Weslaco EDC.

