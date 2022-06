No one was hurt, but a home was deemed uninhabitable following a fire that started in a garage Monday afternoon in the 600 block of Belmont Street. The Oswego Fire Protection District says by the time firefighters arrived the fire had spread from a garage to the home. The fire was put out in about two hours. The fire protection district had five hose lines going to fight the blaze.

OSWEGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO