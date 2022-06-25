ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX13 visits clinic at center of case that overturned Roe v. Wade

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
 4 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. — The clinic that the Supreme Court’s historic overruling of Roe v. Wade surrounds is in the south in Jackson, Mississippi.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization was at the center of the case.

FOX13 traveled to Jackson Friday to talk to the clinic owner Diane Derzis.

Derzis said there is funding to help women in Mississippi get abortions in other states.

“In the last few days, I have heard of funding groups giving immense contributions because they realize this is going to hit the most vulnerable women. If you are a woman of privilege, you can take a flight to New York and be home by dinner, and that’s not who we are talking about in Mississippi,” Derzis said.

Barbara Beavers stood outside the clinic Friday. She has been coming for years to try to persuade women not to get an abortion. She said she’ll be there every day until the clinic closes its doors.

”I am really blessed with the Supreme Court’s decision because I think it is a step in the right direction,” Beavers said.

Pro-choice advocate Valencia Robinson had strong words about the court’s opinion and said it was just the beginning.

“This is about more than abortion. To me, this is about taking away our constitutional rights that were given to us as Americans like they are trying to take away our voting rights or our Miranda rights,” Robinson said.

Ashley McGary said she disagrees and that she is staunchly against abortion.

“I am definitely pro-life. I don’t feel like it should be a choice. I think there are things out there to stop things from happening, and people need to utilize them. A child is innocent before birth,” McGary said.

Derzis said since the ruling, the clinic has seen a spike in women calling about abortions, and the clinic will continue to perform them until its doors are closed permanently.

