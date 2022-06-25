Driver killed in 2 car crash, second driver ran from scene

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that now involves a DUI investigation.

Around 6 p.m. Friday night, IMPD said a Jeep hit a van on North Shadeland Avenue on the east side, just north of Washington Street.

The driver of the van was killed, and a passenger in the van was taken to the hospital with a head injury. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 31-year-old Mario Villareal Islas.

Police said that the driver of the Jeep fled from the scene, but was caught and arrested about two blocks away from where the crash took place.

A DUI investigation has been started.

North Shadeland Avenue was closed for more than three hours as the scene was cleared.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.