Driver killed in 2 car crash, second driver ran from scene

By Luther Johnson
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that now involves a DUI investigation.

Around 6 p.m. Friday night, IMPD said a Jeep hit a van on North Shadeland Avenue on the east side, just north of Washington Street.

The driver of the van was killed, and a passenger in the van was taken to the hospital with a head injury. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 31-year-old Mario Villareal Islas.

Police said that the driver of the Jeep fled from the scene, but was caught and arrested about two blocks away from where the crash took place.

A DUI investigation has been started.

North Shadeland Avenue was closed for more than three hours as the scene was cleared.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Comments / 4

Mary Walker
4d ago

Take the driver of the jeeps license away for life,and give them a life sentence for murder.Driving is a privilege,not something the state has to give you,and this person isn't safe and responsible.They can ride the bus or get a Uber account.

Reply
5
