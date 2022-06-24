ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA draft night fashion: Paolo Banchero and the most memorable suits in recent years

By Damon Brooks Jr.
 4 days ago
Paolo Banchero's purple suit turned heads at the 2022 NBA draft. Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

The NBA draft is a moment many talented prospects dream of their entire lives, from preparing for team-focused workouts down to the attire they will don on the night of the draft. Many players typically seek tailored suits, and some make a resounding statement, for better or for worse. With 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero receiving mixed reviews on his purple suit Thursday night, we decided to sift through some of the most memorable suits from draft night throughout the years.

Samaki Walker, 1996

The No. 9 pick in the 1996 draft made a statement with a cream-colored suit and matching bowler hat. Over a quarter century later, Walker’s suit is still discussed as one of the most memorable suits in draft history. Walker was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers 2002 championship team and enjoyed a 15-year NBA career with six different teams.

Samaki Walker in 1996 Ron Frehm, AP

LeBron James, 2003

The all-white oversized suit James wore in 2003 was one of the most memorable draft suits of all time. James was the No. 1 overall pick and even late NBA commissioner David Stern even tried to wear James’ pristine blazer. The suit could hardly match the hype James received as the "Chosen One," but the four-time champion's attire on draft night set the stage for a Hall of Fame career.

LeBron James in 2003 Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY

Jalen Rose, 1994

Rose’s suit is heralded as one of the draft's most memorable, as the 13th pick in 1994 wore a loud red suit with white pinstripes. The former Michigan "Fab Five" member enjoyed a 13-year career in which he earned the 2000 Most Improved Player Award and averaged 23 points in the 2000 NBA Finals. He is lauded now for his razor-sharp haircuts and precisely cut suits as an NBA analyst on ESPN.

Jalen Rose in 1994 Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Drew Gooden, 2002

Gooden’s choice of suit is heralded as one of the most unique worn on draft day. The No. 4 pick in the 2002 draft wore a beige suit that featured a buttonless look to fit his six-foot-ten frame. He also donned a white-collar shirt with a gold tie to bring the whole ensemble together. The former Kansas star played 14 seasons in the NBA with multiple teams.

Drew Gooden in 2002 Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY

Kelly Oubre Jr., 2015

Oubre introduced his one-of-a-kind fashion sense to NBA viewers with a wine-colored shantung silk suit. The self-proclaimed "Wave Papi" took his outfit up a notch with wide-rimmed personality glasses and gold embellished Christian Louboutin shoes. Since being the 15th pick in the 2015 draft, Oubre’s style has been closely followed by media markets, as many have applauded his creativity and execution to rock the most unpopular outfits.

Kelly Oubre Jr. in 2015 Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

Bol Bol, 2019

Not many 7-2 athletes could pull off the style Bol Bol displayed during the 2019 draft. Bol rocked a black turtleneck under a double-breasted suit with spider web detailing across his left shoulder. He revealed that his outfit was designed by hip hop star Young Thug’s brand "Spider." He has flashed the ability to thrive in the NBA with his unique skillset of agility and quickness. While his suit may have been basic, it was one of the most unique outfits worn on draft night.

Bol Bol in 2019 Mike Coppola, Getty Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2018

Gilgeous-Alexander turned heads with his abstract choice of suit in 2018. The Canadian wore an olive-based brocade-colored suit with floral patterning surrounding the suit. He didn't stop there. He continued the same theme with his shirt and extra skinny-tie, creating a monochromatic look. The suit was tailored to his frame and even showed the public that he wasn’t wearing socks with his all-black low-cut slip-ons.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in 2018 Jennifer Pottheiser, Getty Images

Darius Garland, 2019

Garland didn't let his abbreviated career at Vanderbilt keep him from making a statement on draft night. He wore a nehru-collared white button shirt with a ecru Kimono. The explosive guard is coming off of his first All-Star appearance and led the Cleveland Cavaliers to 44 victories.

Darius Garland in 2019 Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

Tyrese Haliburton, 2020

Haliburton went with a floral explosion, with hints of meaningful expressions embroidered inside of his light-colored blazer. The Indiana Pacers guard had "Black Lives Matter" written on the left side and "920 to the League" on the right side to represent his Wisconsin roots. Haliburton’s bright suit caught the attention of the masses and is among the most memorable worn on draft night.

Tyrese Haliburton in 2020 Getty Images

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, 2019

Alexander-Walker is the cousin of Gilgeous-Alexander, and it’s easy to see that flare runs in the family. Alexander-Walker wore a grey snakeskin printed suit with a white-collared shirt. He even added a little spice to his outfit with a Western-inspired Bolo tie. Similar to his cousin, he did not wear socks with his sleek black shoes.

Nickeil Alexander Walker in 2019 Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Green, 2021

Whether he’s going to the draft or starring in the "Rock With You" music video, Green turned heads with his silver vintage-inspired extra shiny double-breasted jacket with matching flare pants. Green has been known for his acute fashion sense, and he set a precedent during draft night in 2021. His fashion sense almost matches his court sense. He caught fire in the last month of the season, averaging 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists and taking home Western Conference rookie of the month honors for March.

Jalen Green in 2021 Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins, 2014

Wiggins came to the 2014 draft looking as confident as if he knew he was going to be the No. 1 player off the board. The 6-8 forward wore a black single-button tuxedo jacket featuring white floral patterns to go along with a shawl collar. He added a floral brooch and black velvet spread bow tie. The former Kansas star was recently crowned an NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA draft night fashion: Paolo Banchero and the most memorable suits in recent years

