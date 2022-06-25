Aroldis Chapman throws scoreless inning in first rehab outing with Double-A Somerset

Aroldis Chapman’s rehab assignment is off to a strong start, as the fireballing lefty needed just eight pitches to get through a scoreless inning for the Double-A Somerset Patriots Friday night.

Chapman, making his first appearance since going on the IL with an Achilles issue, allowed one hit and struck out one in the seventh inning of Somerset’s loss to Hartford.

The lefty struck out the first batter he faced, then after allowing a double, picked off the runner trying to steal third. He finished the inning with a 5-3 groundout, throwing five of his eight pitches for strikes and showing no ill effects of his Achilles tendinitis in the rundown after picking off Ezequiel Tovar.

Chapman threw seven fastballs that ranged between 96-99 MPH and one slider clocked at 87 MPH per Patriots beat writer Mike Ashmore, who shot video of Chapman’s entire outing:

The Yankees announced that Chapman would be rehabbing in Somerset “this weekend,” so while nothing is announced, it is assumed that if all is well tomorrow, Chappy will once again throw on Sunday.

