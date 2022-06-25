ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Australian software giant Atlassian offers to fly its US employees to states where abortion is 'safe' after explosive Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision

By Peter Vincent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Australian-run software juggernaut Atlassian has vowed to help pay for its American employees to get a safe abortion, saying it 'stands firmly against' the US Supreme Court's ruling.

The Supreme Court controversially elected to strike down Roe v. Wade, a nearly 50 year-old decision that granted women the constitutional right to abortion, sparking widespread protests.

But while it was a federal ruling, women can travel to a state that allows abortion if they have the means.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DcsHl_0gLZjNgX00
Atlassian will immediately pay 'travel and accommodation' costs for US-based employees - and 'a companion' - so they can get a safe abortion (Pictured co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes who tweeted the policy on Saturday morning, with wife Anne Cannon-Brookes)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFfeU_0gLZjNgX00
The Supreme Court controversially elected to strike down Roe v. Wade, a nearly 50 year-old decision that granted women the constitutional right to abortion, sparking widespread protests
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPrH2_0gLZjNgX00
NEW YORK CITY: The pro-choice protesters marched from Union Square in Manhattan to Washington Square, and then up Park Avenue

Atlassian made it clear on Saturday morning it would immediately pay 'travel and accommodation' costs for US-based employees - and 'a companion' - so they can get a safe abortion.

Abortion remains legal in most states including California, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Nevada and Florida.

It is banned in five states including Texas, and a further 11 are expected to follow.

The Australian company is among several to have quickly offered such benefits - despite being threatened not to do so by Republican senators.

Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, Starbucks, Tesla, Meta (Facebook), Uber, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have all pledged material support for staff wanting abortions.

Atlassian's billionaire co-founder and joint-CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes tweeted his company's 'dismayed' reaction on Saturday morning with a defiant statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wF6ik_0gLZjNgX00
The Australian company is among several to have quickly offered such benefits - despite being threatened not to do so by Republican senators (Pictured Atlassian's co-founders and joint CEOs Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXv93_0gLZjNgX00
Mike Brookes-Cannon was quick to alert social media on Saturday to his company's official position on the US Supreme Court decision on abortion 

'Starting today US employees living in states that have restricted or banned abortions will be offered reimbursement for travel and accommodations for themselves and a companion should they seek care outside their state,' the statement said.

'Today's decision by the Supreme Court not only strips away rights from women and pregnant people but puts their health and safety at risk.

'At Atlassian we are dismayed at this decision and stand firmly against the restriction and removal of rights.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bcxpz_0gLZjNgX00
Atlassian's billionaire co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes tweeted his company's 'dismayed' reaction on Saturday morning and a defiant statement.

It also said the health and safety of employees was a 'priority', including their 'right to access safe and legal reproductive healthcare'.

Australian social media users praised Cannon-Brookes for Atlassian's stand.

He and Scott Farquhar, who is the co-CEO, founded Atlassian in 2002 and are believed to live next to each other in Point Piper mansions.

Cannon-Brookes is married to fashion designer Anne Brookes-Cannon and in 2018 they bought Australia's most expensive house for $100million at Point Piper.

Atlassian has over 8,000 US employees and the company has previously said about a quarter of its employees are women, but that it's trying to 'do better' on diversity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbzs0_0gLZjNgX00
NEW YORK CITY: A crowd gathered on Friday evening in Washington Square Park to protest the Supreme Court's reversal on Roe v. Wade

US polls show Americans favor legislation that would legalise abortion nationwide by over 20 per cent.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio introduced a bill to the US senate designed to prohibit employers from deducting expenses related to their employees’ abortion travel costs.

The No Tax Breaks for Radical Corporate Activism Act would also ban them from claiming expenses for 'gender affirming care' for young children of employees.

'Our tax code should be pro-family and promote a culture of life.'

Daily Mail Australia also approached Canva for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
Reason.com

Congress and Biden Probably Just Made the Shipping Problem Worse

Last summer, amid clogged ports and skyrocketing international shipping rates, irate U.S. exporters called on Congress to act. The result was the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA), passed with bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 16. The law is ostensibly aimed at reforming U.S. shipping law to provide fair treatment for American exporters. Unfortunately, the bill creates a mess of a law that does little to address current domestic regulations that exacerbated problems in the supply chain caused by the pandemic, which have yet to fully abate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Disney, JP Morgan, Meta and Netflix are among firms announcing they'll cover abortion expenses of employees who have to travel out of their home state for an abortion

Multiple blue chip firms including Disney, JP Morgan and Meta have announced they'll pay the expenses of staff forced to travel out-of-state for an abortion. Other firms including Netflix, Vogue publisher Conde Naste and Yelp have also signaled they'll cover expenses in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed American women the right to an abortion.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in U.S. cigarettes until they’re non-addictive, if the Biden administration has its way: report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in cigarettes sold in the U.S. to nonaddictive, or minimally addictive, levels, if the Biden administration has its way. The policy could...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Person Who Owns the Most Land in America

When it comes to privately-owned land, most people would consider farms and ranches as large. But some ranches are far larger than others. Some people may have heard of the King Ranch in Texas, which covers 825,000 acres, or about the size of Rhode Island. However, even this ranch is not the largest, and some […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#The Us Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Australian#American#The Supreme Court#Republican#Goldman Sachs#Citigroup
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

AOC claims 70 per cent of illegally trafficked guns likely come from ‘iron pipeline’ states

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised several US states for their role in perpetuating gun violence in New York City.The congresswoman, who is the representative for New York's 14th district, said that the 'iron pipeline' of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio were responsible for 70% of likely illegal trafficked guns found in New York City."Mothers we have to comfort are losing children due to the guns and the carnage and the lawlessness unleashed by those states," AOC said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Australia
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Calls These Companies 'Super Shady and Unethical'

In his spare time, when he’s not running Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Elon Musk has built up a satellite network to provide global data and communications services. The Starlink service has nearly 3,000 satellites in low-earth orbit, launched by Musk's SpaceX rockets. The service can provide data with much less lag time than older satellites operating much farther above the earth.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

445K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy