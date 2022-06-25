ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Pro-abortion advocates rally outside Florida Old Capitol following SCOTUS ruling

By WTXL Staff, Associated Press reports
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INnjM_0gLZj9Pc00

A Defend Roe v. Wade rally was held Friday.

A few hundred people gathering outside Florida's Historic Capitol building in Tallahassee; all of them in support of abortion rights staying here in Florida.

Organizers say the protest was already months in the making.

Those attending say they wanted to show Florida's legislature they don't want their reproductive rights taken away.

Organizers for the event say that they're going to continue to hold more like Friday's at the historic capitol building.

The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling which legalized abortions.

The decision came in a case about Mississippi’s abortion law, Dobbs v. Jackson, which sought to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

With Friday’s decision, states can now make their own laws regarding whether a woman can have an abortion.

Comments / 80

Oh, boy!
3d ago

"With Friday’s decision, states can now make their own laws regarding whether a woman can have an abortion." That's the way it was before the 1973 erroneous SCOTUS ruling. So the state governments make those decisions in their states, and they codify them into an actual law. Congress had nearly 50 years to do that, but they didn't. So this falls on their heads, one way or the other, whether one is pro or against abortion. A bit of a "trivia" for the indoctrinated. We have ACTUAL LAWS on the books for "murder and conspiracy to commit murder". Roe vs. Wade was a single case SCOTUS ruling that was adopted by the pro abortion crowd as their way to murder a million children each year with impunity. Pelosi talks about "the children, the children" yet she does not see the irony of what the legislature allowed to go on for 50 years. AMAZING!

Reply(7)
8
Cindy McGuire Threet-Smith
4d ago

This ruling is correct it’s not a constitutional right to have an abortion. God almighty word says he gives life n takes it way n no one but him is to do so.

Reply(9)
17
Haymaker
3d ago

So when the GOP controls congress at the end of the year, are we going to have hearings on these riots and threats to justices?

Reply(1)
8
Related
floridianpress.com

1 Million People Join GOP, Florida Leads The Way

More than 1 million voters have found a new home in the Republican Party and have changed their voter registrations to reflect the change. A huge chunk of those who jumped ship for the Republican Party happen to live in Florida. Republicans in Florida infamously topped Democrats recently in the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
State
Mississippi State
Tallahassee, FL
Society
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
NBC Miami

A Breakdown of The New Laws Going Into Effect in Florida on July 1

Laws regarding school safety, abortion, child welfare and driving regulations will see extensive changes in Florida in just a matter of days. The new 149 laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will go into effect starting July 1. To better understand the impacts of the legislation and the ways they...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Legislature#Abortion Law#Protest#Florida Old#Scotus
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Miya’s Law to Strengthen Renter Safety

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill (SB) 898, designated as “Miya’s Law”, to strengthen residential tenant safety measures including requiring background checks for prospective employees, maintaining a log for each dwelling unit’s keys, and increasing notification requirements for maintenance and repairs from 12 to 24 hours. The bill is named after Miya Marcano, a young woman and Orlando student who was tragically killed in her apartment in 2021 by a maintenance worker who entered her unit with an apartment key fob.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Annette Taddeo holds commanding lead over Primary opponents in CD 27

After voters read ‘positive, biographical statements’ about Taddeo, their support for shot up by another 20 percentage points. Less than a month into her bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, Democratic Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo holds a substantial lead in popularity and name recognition over her Primary opponents, according to new internal polling figures her campaign shared Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Letter – Gay Marriage in Florida & Mayor Mutz

Justice Clarence Thomas has openly stated that the Supreme Court should reconsider contraception & gay marriage rulings. Clarence Thomas mentions Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell as examples of rulings that could be reconsidered. What does the US Code say about marriage?. 1 U.S. Code § 7 – Definition of “marriage” and...
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Tennessee Tribune

Florida Child Agency Sued

Four Florida families are suing Gov. Ron DeSantis, Shevaun Harris, Secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Health, Patricia Armstrong, Bureau Chief of Florida Department of Health Child Protection Team, and Dennis Moore, Executive Director of Florida’s Guardian ad Litem Program.
FLORIDA STATE
wfsu.org

Blue Dog Democrats are fading from Florida's political scene

Republicans dominate Florida’s government. Blue Dog Democrats are thin on the ground. Republicans fear being called RINOs -- Republican in Name Only. But has the state gone red for good?. Blue Dog Democrats aren’t too plentiful these days. Their centrist Congressional caucus is down to 19 members, with co-chair...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

ICYMI: How Much Florida Drivers Would Save With a Gas Tax Holiday, Abortion Rights Advocates Protesting in South Florida

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. How Much Would Drivers in Florida Save If There Is a Gas Tax Holiday? Use This Calculator to Find Out. This week, President Joe Biden asked Congress to suspend federal gas taxes for three months, which would shave 18.4 cents per gallon off the price of gas and 24.4 cents per gallon off diesel fuel, as soaring prices at the pump continue to squeeze American families.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Pedro Allende as Secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Pedro Allende as Secretary of the Department of Management Services (DMS). Allende, an attorney, has been a member of Florida’s Cybersecurity Advisory Council since September 2021. Allende served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure, Risk, and Resilience Policy at the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) where he led policy development to protect U.S. critical infrastructure against cyber, physical, and natural threats while overseeing policy efforts to increase federal, state, and local preparedness, response, and recovery capabilities.
FLORIDA STATE
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy