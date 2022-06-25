ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Merrick Garland's Mention of the FDA Hints at One Possible Way to Fight Restrictions on Abortion Pills

By Julia Zorthian
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WirwV_0gLZioMF00

On the heels of the Supreme Court decision that struck down the national right to abortion , Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement proclaiming that the Justice Department disagrees with the verdict . In addition to vowing to “work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom,” it indicated a potential avenue for the legal fight for abortion rights.

“[W]e stand ready to work with other arms of the federal government that seek to use their lawful authorities to protect and preserve access to reproductive care,” he said. “In particular, the FDA has approved the use of the medication Mifepristone. States may not ban Mifepristone based on disagreement with the FDA’s expert judgment about its safety and efficacy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYwjQ_0gLZioMF00
Attorney General Merrick Garland at the Department of Justice on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. Jabin Botsford—The Washington Post/Getty Images

Mifepristone has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for more than 20 years and is authorized for use during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. It is taken in a regimen with the drug misoprostol and together the two drugs can safely induce an abortion. More than half of abortions in the U.S. are medication abortions.

Until recently, mifepristone had to be dispensed in person, but in December the FDA did away with the requirement, allowing the drug to be prescribed via telehealth and shipped by mail. While this change has expanded access to the drug, there has also been a push to reduce it . In September, for instance, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed SB4, which banned abortion-inducing drugs after seven weeks and prohibited them from being mailed in the state. At least 19 states ban the use of telemedicine visits for medication abortion despite the FDA allowance, and many still require that a doctors prescribe the medication, even though the FDA does not.

Read More : What to Know About Abortion Pills Post-Roe

Garland’s mention of the FDA approval of the drug is a nod toward the federal preemption argument , says Rachel Rebouché, interim dean of Temple University Beasley School of Law. That argument is based on the premise that where federal and state laws conflict, the federal law prevails. In this case, that would mean a safety and efficacy determination by the FDA, a federal agency, would take precedence over a state’s tighter restrictions on a given drug.

But while it’s clear that states cannot legalize drugs that the FDA does not approve, explains Greer Donley, assistant professor at the University Pittsburgh Law School, the legal question here lies in the reverse scenario. “The argument is that FDA regulation of mifepristone is not only the national floor, which everybody accepts,” Donley says. “The question is whether the FDA’s regulation is also the national ceiling. Can a state regulate the drug more harshly than the federal government?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ERDo_0gLZioMF00
Doses of Mifepristone, the abortion pill, and Misoprostol, which is taken the day after to cause cramping and bleeding to empty the uterus, are pictured at Dr. Franz Theards Womens Reproductive Clinic in Santa Teresa, New Mexico on May 7, 2022. Paul Ratje—The Washington Post/Getty Images

If a court were to decide FDA regulation is the national ceiling, and that no state may regulate drugs more strictly than the federal government, then even states with total state abortion bans – and, according to the Guttmacher Institute , 26 states are likely to or certain to ban abortion without Roe — would have to make exceptions for medical abortions.

For that reason, Donley was glad to hear Garland and President Joe Biden reference mifepristone in their responses to the Dobbs ruling. “It indicates that they are aware of the theory, and that they support it,” Donley says. “The question is whether or not they’re actually going to move forward and file a lawsuit, and whether they’re going to support these lawsuits moving forward.”

Read More : What the Supreme Court’s Abortion Decision Means for Your State

Medical abortions may be the next frontier of the legal fight for abortion rights across the country. GenBioPro, the generic manufacturer of mifepristone, had already filed a lawsuit based on the preemption argument in federal court against Mississippi for its ban on telemedicine for abortion. Earlier this month, the judge said he would consider waiting for the Supreme Court to issue its Dobbs ruling before deciding how to proceed.

Rebouché says she expects more people to turn their attention to mifepristone and the question of whether states can legally outlaw the use of abortion pills now that Roe has officially fallen. “Medication abortion is going to take up a lot of our thinking and time and advocacy on both sides of the question,” Rebouché adds. “I think what a lot of people are thinking is it’s a pretty key aspect to what abortion services actually look like moving forward.”

Comments / 97

DMB
3d ago

Wait so now the AG can pick sides ? He should be removed from office. His job is to follow the law not politicize everything. He will be impeached come November. He has lied over and over in front of Congress.

Reply(23)
37
bat123girl
3d ago

well I'll be so much better when the far right extremists are just gone all they care about is what they want they don't care about women they don't care about babies they don't and the one hand they want to take away women's right to contraceptive and a right to an abortion and on the other hand they're taking away all social programs and will do nothing to feed those children or help them

Reply(6)
13
Richard Acuff
3d ago

He hasn't taken care and make arrests at the South border, yes he's sticking his nose in another depth. Do your own job first !!! which you haven't done yet.

Reply(11)
16
Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
POLITICO

Susan Collins and Joe Manchin are among the lawmakers blasting Trump-appointed justices for saying they would respect precedent in light of the Supreme Court's abortion ruling.

Collins called it a "sudden and radical jolt to the country" and "not conservative." What happened: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and some Democrats say Supreme Court justices misled Congress by first testifying under oath that they would respect precedent and then, on Friday, joining a majority opinion that overturned the constitutional right of abortion under Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#The Supreme Court#The Justice Department#The Department Of Justice
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fortune

Justice Thomas hints gay rights and contraception at risk after conservative majority overturns Roe v. Wade

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. While the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was written by Justice Samuel Alito, a concurring opinion in favor of the conservative majority by Justice Clarence Thomas raises fears that rulings protecting contraception and same-sex marriage could be overruled as well in the near term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Wisconsin GOP abruptly ends special session called by Democratic governor to repeal 19th century abortion law

The Wisconsin State Capitol building on December 24, 2011 in Madison, Wisconsin. Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images. A special session demanded by Wisconsin’s Democratic governor was opened and immediately closed on Wednesday by the state’s Republican-led Legislature, which is refusing to repeal a 19th century abortion ban that remains on the books.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

A mass exodus from the Democrats' America

As the Washington Examiner reported this week, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to arrest the trend of people fleeing large cities in liberal coastal states for more pleasant and orderly locales, particularly in the Mountain West and the Sun Belt. A mixture of unreasonable pandemic restrictions,...
HOMELESS
TIME

TIME

65K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy