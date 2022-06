The Department of Veterans Affairs is about halfway through its congressionally mandated five-year plan to eliminate or reduce the use of canines, felines and non-human primates in biomedical research. Two approved experiments, or protocols, on canines were still active in March at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Medical Center in Richmond, according to Freedom of Information […] The post The Richmond Department of Veterans Affairs is scaling down its research on laboratory dogs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO