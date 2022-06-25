Bomb Squad Investigates Item Found In Edmond Pond, No Threat To Public

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a person accused of dragging someone through a parking lot during a carjacking in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a suspect stole a car outside a 7-Eleven near Northwest 10th Street and Western Avenue. The victim tried stopping the carjacking by reaching into the window, but police said the attempt resulted in him being dragged before the suspect escaped.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO