Oklahoma City, OK

Bomb Squad Investigates Item Found In Edmond Pond, No Threat To Public

By News 9
news9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdmond police confirmed that the bomb squad was investigating a...

www.news9.com

KOCO

Police search for suspect who stole car, dragged victim outside OKC convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a person accused of dragging someone through a parking lot during a carjacking in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a suspect stole a car outside a 7-Eleven near Northwest 10th Street and Western Avenue. The victim tried stopping the carjacking by reaching into the window, but police said the attempt resulted in him being dragged before the suspect escaped.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Battle Grass Fire At Wiley Post Airport

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a grass fire Tuesday afternoon at Wiley Post Airport. The fire was confined to a tractor and a few bails of hay near an airport gate around 1 p.m. in Bethany. The fire doesn't appear to be affecting a nearby runway at the airport. No...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Edmond, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KOCO

Oklahoma City woman accused of killing 3-year-old granddaughter was charged

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman who was accused of killing her 3-year-old granddaughter has been charged. Becky Vreeland, 60, was charged with one count of first-degree murder. 3-year-old Riley Nolan was found dead in a trash can. Vreeland claims it was an accident, but investigators believe Vreeland...
KOCO

Police search for driver after pursuit on Oklahoma turnpike in stolen vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for a suspect who led law enforcement on a pursuit on the Kickapoo Turnpike Monday morning in a stolen car. Police told KOCO 5 that officers spotted a car reported stolen, but the driver sped away. The driver then crashed the car trying to go north on the turnpike from Northeast 23rd Street.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

OHP Identifies Man Killed In Pottawatomie County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a man died in Earlboro, Oklahoma, after driving off the road and over a creek bed. Troopers said Kevin Kincade was driving west on Highway 9 near Chambers Road when he drove off the right side of the road. They said he hit a...
1600kush.com

Cushing woman jailed on burglary charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman, who got out of prison two years ago, has been jailed on $7,500 bail pending her arraignment Tuesday on a charge of breaking into an unoccupied rent house across the street from where she was staying. Due to her criminal record, Bryttney Nycole...
CUSHING, OK

