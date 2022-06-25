Bomb Squad Investigates Item Found In Edmond Pond, No Threat To Public

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a person accused of dragging someone through a parking lot during a carjacking in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a suspect stole a car outside a 7-Eleven near Northwest 10th Street and Western Avenue. The victim tried stopping the carjacking by reaching into the window, but police said the attempt resulted in him being dragged before the suspect escaped.
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a grass fire Tuesday afternoon at Wiley Post Airport. The fire was confined to a tractor and a few bails of hay near an airport gate around 1 p.m. in Bethany. The fire doesn't appear to be affecting a nearby runway at the airport. No...
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman who was accused of killing her 3-year-old granddaughter has been charged. Becky Vreeland, 60, was charged with one count of first-degree murder. 3-year-old Riley Nolan was found dead in a trash can. Vreeland claims it was an accident, but investigators believe Vreeland...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for a suspect who led law enforcement on a pursuit on the Kickapoo Turnpike Monday morning in a stolen car. Police told KOCO 5 that officers spotted a car reported stolen, but the driver sped away. The driver then crashed the car trying to go north on the turnpike from Northeast 23rd Street.
A typo in the original article has been corrected. OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are searching for a dangerous armed robbery suspect who walked into a dispensary, shot at a worker, & held a customer at gunpoint. This happened June 15th at Northeast 63rd street and Kelley. The suspect came in and […]
OKLAHOMA CITY – Last week, STEPHEN LEE MARTIN, 31, of Verden, Oklahoma, entered a plea of guilty on federal charges of being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm and ammunition, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint,...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Rising fuel costs have forced cutbacks throughout the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety. The cuts do not extend to law enforcement. The price of gas is up about 60% from this time last year. On Tuesday, KOCO 5 was told by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol that...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a man died in Earlboro, Oklahoma, after driving off the road and over a creek bed. Troopers said Kevin Kincade was driving west on Highway 9 near Chambers Road when he drove off the right side of the road. They said he hit a...
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman, who got out of prison two years ago, has been jailed on $7,500 bail pending her arraignment Tuesday on a charge of breaking into an unoccupied rent house across the street from where she was staying. Due to her criminal record, Bryttney Nycole...
Comments / 0