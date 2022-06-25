Special Weather Statement issued for Tonopah Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 19:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central La Paz County in west central Arizona Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 800 PM MST. * At 712 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over mainly rural areas near the Maricopa, Yuma County border moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sundad. This includes AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 65 and 79. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

