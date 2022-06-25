Bomb Squad Investigates Item Found In Edmond Pond, No Threat To Public

Tulsa Police arrested a man who officers say threw a saw blade through the window of a car with a woman inside. According to police, officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday near 21st and Memorial. When police arrived on scene, they found Ryan Thomas, who told police he had been shot. Paramedics who evaluated Thomas said they could only find a cut on his ear.
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is asking the public for information about a fire more than two decades ago at Bell’s Amusement Park. TFD posted on Facebook that they are looking for details about the Jan. 4, 2000 fire on the Zingo at Bell’s. They said a documentary is being filmed about it and all information is appreciated.
Tulsa Police said they are searching for the person who shot and killed a man near Admiral and Delaware. Officers said they have few leads. TPD said they found 43-year-old Tony Morrison shot to death in his car. TPD Officer Danny Bean said around 3 a.m. Monday morning, they were...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man for throwing a saw blade at a woman’s car, shattering her back windshield on Sunday. Ryan Thomas, 25, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and throwing an object at a moving vehicle. Police documents say police were called...
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital on Sunday night. According to police, it happened around 9 p.m. near Admiral and South Sheridan. Police say a woman was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital. According to police, the shooting is related...
A woman is in custody after Tulsa Police say she allegedly fired gunshots at a man's house over the weekend. Officers say Amy Ballenger drove by the victim's home near Admiral and North Sheridan on Saturday and fired two shots from her Jeep. According to police, a man and a...
A train hit a car Tuesday in Claremore. No one was injured, and the street has reopened. Will Rogers and 1st Street were closed in the aftermath of the crash. Police didn’t say what led to the collision.
Nowata County deputies said they arrested a man after finding him hiding in cow manure. Deputies said they first stopped Wolf October Berry on Thursday for not wearing a seatbelt. They said he sped off along County Road 17, then crashed and ran away. Deputies searched his truck and said...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the missing 11-year-old boy has been located. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an EMA (Endangered Missing Advisory) for 11-year-old "TJ" Muel Parks-Williams. TJ went missing in the Tall Chief Cove area of Skiatook Lake. The OHP said TJ is autistic and non-verbal. He has...
The City of Hominy recently reached out to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office regarding the possibility of providing dispatch services for them. They were reaching out to the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to save the City some money. Hominy City Manager Jimmy Ratliff talks about how these savings can assist the town.
(FOX23) NOWATA, Okla. — A Bartlesville man was arrested after leading authorities in Nowata County on a pursuit then hiding for hours in cow manure, the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office said. Wolf October Berry, 23, of Bartlesville, was arrested on June 23 for eluding police, running a roadblock,...
HENRYETTA, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fire Monday morning in Henryetta. According to the Wilson Volunteer Fire Department, a trailer fire was called in around 4 a.m. near Elm Road and Wilson Road in Henryetta. The trailer was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The...
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested this week after authorities say he burglarized and set his former step-father’s home on fire in Pawnee County. Alvin George Andrews was named as a person of interest in the burglary on fire which happened on June 14, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office said.
TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa street is closed due to a waterline break. The City of Tulsa said East 11th Street is closed at South 89th East Avenue because of a 12-inch waterline break. The city said the break has not affected any customers’ water service. Repairs...
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa eight-year-old girl is still in a coma after she was hit by a car while riding her bike last week. Rosalee Newkirk is still in a coma. Her grandma, Michelle McGee says, “Monday night, they said she was so critical that they wouldn’t even let her momma see her until after they got her stable. And then her momma called me. She was frantic. She was scared to death; she didn’t know if her daughter was going to make it or live.”
Two people are recovering from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment over the weekend. The blaze broke out at the Cedar Lane Apartments near 21st and South Sheridan on Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the fire was cooking-related and was contained to just one unit. The two...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested after deputies say he threw a two-year-old child from a porch near Summit in Muskogee County. Deputies said they responded to the incident on June 17. The child’s condition is not known. Brian Lamar Logan, 39, of Tulsa was arrested...
TULSA, Okla. — Jaundalyn Joan Bailey, said she remembers June 19 all too well, the date of a deadly shooting at a west Tulsa QuikTrip. “I saw the victim who got shot laying in a pool of blood,” said Bailey. That victim was Desmond Cousino. Police said Cousino...
