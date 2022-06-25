ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Bomb Squad Investigates Item Found In Edmond Pond, No Threat To Public

By News 9
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdmond police confirmed that the bomb squad was investigating a...

www.newson6.com

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Threw Saw Blade Through Car Window

Tulsa Police arrested a man who officers say threw a saw blade through the window of a car with a woman inside. According to police, officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday near 21st and Memorial. When police arrived on scene, they found Ryan Thomas, who told police he had been shot. Paramedics who evaluated Thomas said they could only find a cut on his ear.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Fire Department asking public for details for Bell’s documentary

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is asking the public for information about a fire more than two decades ago at Bell’s Amusement Park. TFD posted on Facebook that they are looking for details about the Jan. 4, 2000 fire on the Zingo at Bell’s. They said a documentary is being filmed about it and all information is appreciated.
News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Firing Shots At Tulsa Home

A woman is in custody after Tulsa Police say she allegedly fired gunshots at a man's house over the weekend. Officers say Amy Ballenger drove by the victim's home near Admiral and North Sheridan on Saturday and fired two shots from her Jeep. According to police, a man and a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Train hits car in Claremore

A train hit a car Tuesday in Claremore. No one was injured, and the street has reopened. Will Rogers and 1st Street were closed in the aftermath of the crash. Police didn’t say what led to the collision.
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

OHP Cancels Endangered Missing Advisory, 11-Year-Old Located

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the missing 11-year-old boy has been located. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an EMA (Endangered Missing Advisory) for 11-year-old "TJ" Muel Parks-Williams. TJ went missing in the Tall Chief Cove area of Skiatook Lake. The OHP said TJ is autistic and non-verbal. He has...
SKIATOOK, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Sheriff's Office Assisting Hominy

The City of Hominy recently reached out to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office regarding the possibility of providing dispatch services for them. They were reaching out to the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to save the City some money. Hominy City Manager Jimmy Ratliff talks about how these savings can assist the town.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Henryetta fire kills two people

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fire Monday morning in Henryetta. According to the Wilson Volunteer Fire Department, a trailer fire was called in around 4 a.m. near Elm Road and Wilson Road in Henryetta. The trailer was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The...
HENRYETTA, OK
KRMG

Waterline break closes east Tulsa street

TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa street is closed due to a waterline break. The City of Tulsa said East 11th Street is closed at South 89th East Avenue because of a 12-inch waterline break. The city said the break has not affected any customers’ water service. Repairs...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Child remains in coma, one week after she was hit by a car in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa eight-year-old girl is still in a coma after she was hit by a car while riding her bike last week. Rosalee Newkirk is still in a coma. Her grandma, Michelle McGee says, “Monday night, they said she was so critical that they wouldn’t even let her momma see her until after they got her stable. And then her momma called me. She was frantic. She was scared to death; she didn’t know if her daughter was going to make it or live.”
TULSA, OK

