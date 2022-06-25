ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Go now’: what the papers say about Tories’ double byelection defeats

By Martin Farrer
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago



The crisis engulfing Boris Johnson’s premiership could be reaching the terminal stage, judging by the press reaction to the Tories’ humiliating double byelection losses in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton.

The Daily Telegraph , the traditional voice of the Conservative party, carries a splash with the headline “Tory rebels plot next move to unseat PM”, and reports that the prime minister’s “enemies to push for control of 1922 committee after by-election defeats”.

The Times has a very similar lead story under the headline “PM faces new Tory threat” and quotes one minister as saying that some disgruntled ministers facing the sack in a forthcoming government reshuffle could resign and lead “pre-emptive strikes” against Johnson.

“Tory grandees tell Johnson after historic defeat: just go” , is the main story in the Guardian , focusing on the words of the Tory party chair, Oliver Dowden, who quit in the wake of the byelection defeats and wrote in a stinging resignation letter: “We cannot carry on with business as usual. Someone must take responsibility.”

The Mirror says “Go now”, echoing the call of former Tory leader Michael Howard that the party would be “better off” if Johnson resigned.

The Express strikes a defiant tone with the headline “Boris vows to fight next general election … and win!”.


Page one of Saturday's Express

But the fear raging through Tory ranks is highlighted by the Mail splash, which is on Sajid Javid demanding that Labour and the Lib Dems “come clean” about what he says is an unofficial coalition designed to oust Boris Johnson. “Javid: tell public the truth about anti-Tory pact”, says the headline.

The FT reports “Johnson faces fresh crisis as Tories lose two by-elections and their party chair”, but the lead on its front page is on the big news from America: “Top US court scraps Roe vs Wade in heavy blow to abortion rights”.

The i also leads on the abortion story but carries what it calls an “exclusive” front page story saying “Johnson threatened with new vote of no confidence”.


The i's front page

The Scotsman says “Tories plot as Johnson told ‘go now’ for good of party”.

The Yorkshire Post , whose region includes many Tory MPs whose majorities are vulnerable at the next general election, leads with “PM braced for ‘attacks’ from voters”.

