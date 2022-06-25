ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

A Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings reunion would be perfect

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21amHw_0gLZhTo500

I’ve been banging this drum since the day he was released from the New York Giants on March 2 and 114 days later, the situation hasn’t changed for the Minnesota Vikings. It’s past time for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell to realize they should sign Kyle Rudolph, because he’d easily fill the current vacancy as the backup to starting tight end Irv Smith Jr.

Kyle Rudolph’s abilities have not diminished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2XjT_0gLZhTo500
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Rudolph, even at the age of 32, has great hands, which isn’t really a skill that goes away or slips with time. When Kirk Cousins joined the team in 2018, it led Rudolph to post the highest catch percentages of his career.

Year Catch rate
2017 (with Case Keenum) 70.4%
2018 78%
2019 81.3%
2020 75.7%
2021 (with NYG) 66.7%
Career average 68%
Stats provided by Pro Football Reference

Rudolph still has hands of glue, and his big frame serves well in the red zone, where he can use his basketball background to box out smaller defenders to come down with the ball. None of these aspects of Rudolph’s game have changed.

He doesn’t need to outrun defenders 20 yards down the field, that’s never been his game. He just needs to play within his role, which as an 11-year vet entering his 12th season, he fully understands how to stay within his realm.

Rudolph knows he wouldn’t be coming back as a starter, which is important for any role player to comprehend, and he already has plenty of fans not only among the locker room, but also in the stands. He won’t go back to being a 60-plus target machine, but when his number is called, Rudolph is one player Cousins has learned he can count on, even in the clutch, as proven by

“I’ve talked about being very calculated in my next decision, in terms of where I want to go. You know, I’ve never won a Super Bowl. I’d love to hoist the Lombardi at some point in my career, before it’s all said and done. I do believe that this Vikings team has a chance to do that so, certainly, I’d be open to [signing with them].”

Kyle Rudolph on potential Minnesota Vikings return

Clearly, Rudolph would welcome a reunion, it’s time for the Vikings to make it happen. If not, maybe a team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come calling for the former Pro Bowl tight end now that Rob Gronkowski has possibly retired again. With training camp set to open up in just over a month, the Vikings won’t want to wait too long, risking another team scooping him up.

Related: Minnesota Vikings should rush to sign Ndamukong Suh

Vikings lack depth behind Irv Smith Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tuom1_0gLZhTo500
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, the depth chart situation for the Vikings hasn’t changed much at tight end this offseason. Coach Kevin O’Connell got his guy from his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams, with the Vikes signing Johnny Mundt. The problem with Mundt is, he hasn’t done anything to show he can become a reliable contributor on gameday, certainly not to the extent of Rudolph.

Mundt, at 27 years old, has a total of 10 receptions in his NFL career. He’s more of a blocking tight end, if anything. Which, after finishing with a shiny 75.8 pass block and 71 run block grade per Pro Football Focus, having an extra chip blocker off the edge is valuable, but he could also serve as the third tight end.

But if the Vikings want to put another pass-catching threat on the field, Mundt isn’t it. There’s no guarantee he even makes the team, he could simply be on-hand to help install the offense and offer pointers to fellow teammates along the way.

Behind Smith Jr., is also Ben Ellefson, the Hawley, Minnesota native. The Vikings nabbed him from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and he’s known to be more of a blocking tight end as well, but didn’t grade as well as Mundt has thus far (44.9 PBK, 59.6 RBK), but at 25, there’s more room for growth.

The players fans haven’t even seen yet are 2021 fifth-round prospect Zach Davidson and 2022 seventh-round pick Nick Muse. At 6-foot-7, Davidson provides some inrigue, but he comes in as an extremely raw player which likely contributed to him not seeing any field time as a rook.

As is, the Vikings’ depth at tight end is scary for a team heading into the season with a pass-first operation. It’s not that they don’t have enough weapons offensively, that’s far from the case, but we’ve seen Irv Smith Jr. go down with an injury before, and if he misses an extended stretch again, the Vikings are in trouble in 2022. Signing Kyle Rudolph eliminates this danger, and he wouldn’t cost the team much at all, at likely just a few million, if not the veteran minimum.

Related: Love the Vikings? Get involved in the discussion on the Purple Pain forums

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

The retirement scoreboard for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski now reads:. Gronkowski officially retired from the National Football League for a second time this week. Brady, of course, retired earlier this year, but opted to play another season. Gronkowski joked that Brady doesn't like to lose... It's tough to see...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broncos QB

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback to start a modern professional football game, died Monday at the age of 76. His daughter, Angela Marriott, confirmed to the Associated Press that Briscoe died of a California hospital after facing circulation issues in his legs. Briscoe began his career with the Denver...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Hawley, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Swimsuit Photos

Dallas Cowboys football players aren't the only aspect of the franchise with a devout following. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the most-known cheerleading group in the world, has a big fan base, as well. With more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, the Cowboys cheerleaders have a lot of fans. This year,...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Peyton Manning has maintained a strong interest in the Denver Broncos since his retirement in 2015. With Russell Wilson joining his former team, he had some thoughts on what that means. Speaking to the media recently, Manning said that Denver marks "a new chapter" for the now-former Seattle Seahawks quarterback....
NFL
The Spun

Legendary NFL Player Reveals What He Heard About Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason. While Kaepernick has not been signed by the Raiders - or any NFL team, for that matter - he remains interested in making a comeback to the league. However, according to one former star player,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Makes His Opinion On Bill Belichick Very Clear

Julian Edelman had a great answer when he was asked about his former head coach on the "I Am Athlete" podcast. He was asked to do his best Belichick impression and he confirmed that Belichick was tired of Edelman impersonating him on television all the time. "I just saw him,"...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Knicks#Buccaneers#American Football#The New York Giants#The Minnesota Vikings#Nyg
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Confirms He'd Only Consider Return To 1 Team

Julian Edelman comeback rumors are running rampant this off-season. If he ever returned to the league, he'd only consider playing for one team though. Edelman recently joined the "I Am Athlete" podcast and mentioned that his health is better than ever after taking a year off from football due to retirement.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
ClutchPoints

Bruce Arians shares strong words on former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski’s legacy

After plenty of rumors and speculation regarding his future in the NFL, now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski opted to call it a career last week. Gronkowski’s second season with the Buccaneers came to an end following the team’s playoff exit against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round. While there […] The post Bruce Arians shares strong words on former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski’s legacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Injury News

There's been a lot of speculation about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's health heading into the 2022 NFL season. Garoppolo got shoulder surgery early in the offseason. But according to NFL insider Mike Giardi, Garoppolo's shoulder is "feeling good" right now. He is expected to start throwing the football in the next few weeks.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Warren Moon Reacts To Death Of Legendary Quarterback

Warren Moon has been severely impacted by the death of Marlin Briscoe. Briscoe passed away on Monday at the age of 76. He was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than five decades ago. Moon offered up his condolences for Briscoe and his family on...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy