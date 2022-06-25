ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Coroner’s Office identifies victim from deadly Thursday crash

By Rob Johnson
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identified the woman killed in a Thursday crash on Forest Hills Road in Rockford.

Brenda Fultz, 69, of Rockford died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen and chest.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Forest Hills Road and Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

Two vehicles were involved. At the time of the crash, Rockford Police reported multiple victims with serious injuries.

Fultz was a passenger in one of the vehicles. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no word on how the other people involved in the crash are doing.

Rockford Police are investigating.

