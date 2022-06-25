Virginia man wanted on an abduction charge, arrested in St. Tammany after a police chase

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Virginia man wanted for an alleged abduction following a police chase Friday afternoon near Slidell.

“At approximately 2:15 p.m. Friday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Mazda SUV near Powell Drive on U.S. Highway 11 in Slidell. The vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Virginia, failed to stop and instead initiated a high-speed pursuit down North Drive across Robert Road, turning eastbound on Gause Boulevard and wrecking on Military Road near Cross Gates,” say the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, during the pursuit, the driver, Jamar Jones, allegedly rammed three Sheriff’s Office units but no deputies were injured.

The sheriff’s office says the Mazda was occupied by the driver and two occupants. All three were taken to an area hospital. Jones will be booked once he is released from the hospital deputies say.

Jones was also booked on fugitive warrants out of Newport News, Virginia, for felony burglary, vehicle theft, failure to comply with supervised probation for robbery and two counts of abduction.

“I commend the deputies who worked this call, and I am thankful none of our deputies were hurt,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Let this be a message to other individuals who think they are going to come to St. Tammany and commit crimes. It will not be tolerated here.”