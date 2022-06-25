ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Virginia man wanted on an abduction charge, arrested in St. Tammany after a police chase

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHkHC_0gLZh5x800

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Virginia man wanted for an alleged abduction following a police chase Friday afternoon near Slidell.

“At approximately 2:15 p.m. Friday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Mazda SUV near Powell Drive on U.S. Highway 11 in Slidell. The vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Virginia, failed to stop and instead initiated a high-speed pursuit down North Drive across Robert Road, turning eastbound on Gause Boulevard and wrecking on Military Road near Cross Gates,” say the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, during the pursuit, the driver, Jamar Jones, allegedly rammed three Sheriff’s Office units but no deputies were injured.

The sheriff’s office says the Mazda was occupied by the driver and two occupants. All three were taken to an area hospital. Jones will be booked once he is released from the hospital deputies say.

Jones was also booked on fugitive warrants out of Newport News, Virginia, for felony burglary, vehicle theft, failure to comply with supervised probation for robbery and two counts of abduction.

“I commend the deputies who worked this call, and I am thankful none of our deputies were hurt,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Let this be a message to other individuals who think they are going to come to St. Tammany and commit crimes. It will not be tolerated here.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi murder suspect out on bond among four arrested in armed robbery attempt, car chase

Four people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery attempt in Brookhaven, including a teen recently charged with first-degree murder. At approximately 7:47 p.m. Monday, Brookhaven Police were notified of the suspected armed robbery of an individual at his home. The victim stated four people had pulled up to his house in a vehicle, under the pretense of wanting to use his phone, according to BPD Det. Capt. Clint Earls.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
State
Virginia State
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
brproud.com

Livingston Parish woman charged with Domestic Abuse Battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently called to investigate an alleged domestic incident at the Millennium Towne Center Apartments. The domestic incident involved Krista Samples, 20, of Denham Springs, her ex-boyfriend and their daughter. Samples and her ex-boyfriend were both inside...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating another carjacking from this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a carjacking that happened around 11 a.m. on Sunday. This is the third carjacking that has been reported by the New Orleans police that happened on Sunday. According to reports, the victim pulled over on the side of the road looking...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Powell Drive
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi authorities issue alert for missing teen, two-day-old baby

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and two-day-old Kyron Legend Kirk of Horn Lake. Angela Gail Kirk is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and green hair. Angela Gail Kirk was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless shirt and green and black pajama pants.
HORN LAKE, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment Suspected in Head-On Crash on LA 139 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man

Impairment Suspected in Head-On Crash on LA 139 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – On June 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Friday, June 24, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 139 at Everglades Road in Morehouse Parish, Louisiana. Prentice Starr, Jr., 48, of Monroe, Louisiana, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Starr Jr. was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger north on LA Highway 139. At the same time, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata was driving south on LA Hwy 139. The Dodge crossed the centerline and struck the Hyundai for unknown reasons.
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Suspect Identified, Arrested in Mail and Package Thefts in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced detectives have arrested a man who was stealing mail in the Thibodaux area. Allen Oubre, 36, of Thibodaux was arrested on Friday. On June 21, 2022, LPSO detectives began investigating a series of thefts and attempted thefts...
THIBODAUX, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox8live.com

Man slain inside vehicle on Louisa Street in Ninth Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 39-year-old man was found shot to death late Sunday night (June 26) inside a vehicle parked in the Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said. The NOPD said officers responding to a report of a shooting found the victim inside a vehicle in the 2000 block of Louisa Street, shortly before 11:30 p.m. New Orleans EMS personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday at 12:11 a.m., that left a man with a gunshot wound to his body. Initial reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Painters Street. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy