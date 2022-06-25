Without action, A Manhattan Beach Unified may have to find a new way to get more funding.
Manhattan Beach Unified may have to find a new way to get the funding it needs in the coming years. A resident-imposed land tax measure that was supposed to benefit Manhattan Beach’s public schools collapsed in the June 7 statewide primary, returning the ball to the county court for...
In an effort to help property owners who have been burdened by Los Angeles County’s eviction moratorium, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Tuesday, June 28, that will identify existing funding, legislation, and programs to bring them financial relief. The amended motion also directs...
I believe many Santa Monicans, rattled by an epidemic of brazen crime, are understandably furious at LA County DA George Gascon. They may not be aware, however, that the City of Santa Monica, not Gascon, has authority over violent misdemeanor prosecutions in our city, while Gascon's permissiveness, which the Council has failed to condemn, applies solely to felonies committed here. The combined effect is that lawbreakers, many of them repeat offenders, prey on our population at will.
LOS ANGELES - July 1 marks a big day in California as several new laws go into effect. But keep in mind, Los Angeles has several local employment law ordinances in effect. The County of Los Angeles also has some separate local ordinances that apply only to unincorporated areas of the county.
LOS ANGELES - Heads up if you work in the city of Los Angeles - minimum wage goes up this Friday. Effective July 1, the city's minimum wage will increase from $15 per hour to $16.04 per hour for all covered employees. Covered employees are defined by law as those...
West Hollywood’s City Council voted to pass a resolution in support of state Sen. Scott Weiner’s bill to delay last call until 4 a.m. for local bars. Here are some notable quotes from their meeting Monday night:. “I know we always say, look, if you go live by...
Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo, who has been a no-show at council meetings for the past week, failed to gain any ground Tuesday in his ill-fated effort to retain his District 1 seat, with challenger Eunisses Hernandez maintaining her solid lead and time running out for the incumbent.
City officials have talked about developing a “coastal gateway” in Southeast Long Beach for years—and now, four major projects have been revealed that will turn that vision into a reality.
In what is likely a national precedent, the black descendants of a couple who owned beachfront property seized by the government during the 1920s will receive reparations from Los Angeles County totaling $413,000 a year. Bruce’s Beach, an oceanfront park in the wealthy celebrity enclave of Manhattan Beach, was once...
Though incumbent sheriff candidate Alex Villanueva is technically a Democrat, the last several years have seen him much more closely tied to the far right. He has refused to fire unvaccinated deputies and actively expressed desire (sometimes turning that desire into action) for a stronger violent enforcement component of the County’s homelessness response. Appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News Network, and the conservative views he’s espoused there, have made him a familiar face among right-wingers. Villanueva’s adverse relationship with the media has led several outlets to compare him to former President Donald Trump. Villanueva will face Robert Luna in a runoff election in November 2022.
(The Center Square) – A new dashboard from the California Attorney General’s office has leaked the personal information of thousands of the state’s gun owners. The California Department of Justice launched its 2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal on Monday. The portal featured data on the state's gun purchases as well as concealed carry license holders.
The Environmental Defense Center and our community lost a dear friend, champion, and warrior on Friday, our former Executive Director, Owen Bailey. Owen served as EDC’s fearless and compassionate leader for over nine years, and he made an impact on every one of us who had a chance to meet him and work with him. With his relentless passion, determination, and unmatchable ability to tell the story of our work, Owen’s inspiration and direction helped lead our community and develop EDC to be the strong organization we are today. But EDC knew him well before he joined our staff in 2013. We met him when he worked for the Sierra Club as part of the Club’s coastal campaign. We first worked with him on the effort to preserve Hearst Ranch and then in our victorious fight against the BHP Billiton LNG proposal offshore Oxnard. Owen won us over with his passion, eloquence, and inspiration. We worked side by side with him to battle BHP Billiton, as we provided the legal and scientific research, and he translated our work so that the community could understand the threat and feel empowered to stand up to the largest mining company in the world. Together, we persisted and eventually prevailed.
Cooks Corner has been serving grub at the entrance to Live Oak Canyon Road in Orange County since the 1920s. Cooks became a full bar when prohibition ended in 1933. Back then, this part of Orange County was out in the middle of nowhere; today, tracts of homes are slowly surrounding the property.
Gascon policy blamed for man's release from life prison term before arrest in killing of Pacoima transient. A man arrested in the slaying of a transient in Pacoima was released from prison last year after serving just eight years of a life sentence for a double murder because District Attorney George Gascón refused to transfer his case from juvenile to adult court, the Southern California News Group has learned. Victor Bibiano, 30, was taken into custody last month for the April 16 killing of 42-year-old Mario Rodriguez, who was found shot at a transient encampment at Dronefield Avenue and Terra Bella Street in the foothill area of Pacoima.
The former resident managers of an Agoura Hills mobile home park impacted by the Woolsey Fire are suing their former employers, alleging they were wrongfully fired in 2020 for complaining about both exposure to the coronavirus and abuses by tenants and members of the public. Married couple Doug Olson, 68,...
Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Tzeitel Paras-Caracci has died following a nearly 3-year battle against lung cancer, Mayor Margaret Finlay announced Monday. She was 49. Paras-Caracci was first elected to the council in 2001. She was the first Filipino American to be elected to the Duarte City Council and the first Duarte High School graduate. She served as mayor in 2006, 2011, 2015 and 2019.
An old demonstration system intended to show that desalination could be accomplished without harming marine life is being removed by the Long Beach Water Department later this year.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A real estate developer is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 19 for paying a $500,000 bribe to then-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in order to “grease the wheels” for the approval of a downtown condominium project. Dae Yong “David” Lee, 57,...
No sooner had the last class bell rung on the 2021-22 school year at Jackson Elementary School in Altadena than the heavy equipment rolled up to campus. Their mission, remove most of the blacktop behind the school. In short order the operators of a large excavator and wheel loader broke...
West Hollywood City Council voted to reduce funding to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department at their meeting Monday night despite a fierce public backlash, ending a long-simmering debate about the future of public safety in the city. Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne’s motion to amend the city’s budget for...
