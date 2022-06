HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson native was just named coach of the year. Breasha Pruitt was a former elite gymnast who started training at the age of six. Four years ago Pruitt saw a need in her community and opened up Breasha Pruitt Elite Gymnastics and has been coaching ever since. Last week she was named Coach of the Year by the Positive Coaching Alliance.

