ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Slain LAPD officer was beaten in training meant to 'simulate a mob,' mother claims

By Kevin Rector
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxGfm_0gLZfRXh00
A picture of LAPD Officer Houston Tipping is shown duringhis memorial Wednesday at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

A 32-year-old Los Angeles police officer who suffered fatal neck injuries during a department training last month had been getting beaten by other officers in an exercise meant to "simulate a mob," according to a wrongful-death claim filed against the city by his mother.

Officer Houston Tipping suffered a spinal cord injury during the May 26 training at the police academy in Elysian Park and died three days later. He was laid to rest Wednesday during a large funeral attended by LAPD Chief Michel Moore, other police leaders and Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Tipping's mother, Shirley Huffman, attended the funeral but did not speak at it. She filed her notice of claim against the city Friday, alleging wrongful death, assault and battery and other civil rights violations. Such claims are often a precursor to lawsuits.

Huffman alleged her son was "repeatedly struck in the head severely enough that he bled," and that the beating resulted in injuries requiring stitches. He also suffered multiple breaks in his neck, which caused his death, the claim said.

Huffman also alleged that the training exercise "had already been questioned" before Tipping was hurt because of injuries suffered by other officers.

Capt. Kelly Muniz, an LAPD spokeswoman, said Friday that the department could not comment on the claim or the nature of the training exercise. But, she said, the department is taking the matter seriously and has launched its own investigation into the incident — in part to determine whether "there are any changes that need to be made" or lessons that may be learned.

"It is tragic and we're all saddened by his loss," Muniz said of Tipping, a five-year veteran of the force.

The LAPD has said Tipping was injured while "grappling" with an officer, and described his death as a horrible accident. But it has provided few other details.

Huffman's claim calls for unspecified financial compensation, as well as punitive damages from the city. It also called for the city to preserve all evidence in the matter, including "videos of the entire training exercise and actions taken against Officer Tipping."

Bradley Gage, an attorney for Huffman, said she did not wish to comment beyond what was in the claim. He said the allegations were based on interviews he has conducted with witnesses to the events and others with knowledge of them.

Gage said Tipping suffered injuries to two parts of his head and to four vertebrae.

Tipping had worked as a patrol officer in the Devonshire division, which covers Northridge, Reseda, Chatsworth and other parts of the north San Fernando Valley.

At the funeral, Moore knelt before Tipping's parents and presented them with a folded American flag. Comments Moore made at the funeral were referenced by Huffman in her claim.

"Chief Moore stated that Officer Tipping impressed his peers with a 'willingness to go the extra mile to make the world a better place,'" her claim stated. "Yet, that wasn’t enough to avoid other officers paralyzing him and eventually killing him in violation of law, and his civil rights."

Other officers involved in the death have not been named.

Times staff writer Matthew Ormseth contributed to this article.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 68

Liberty
4d ago

A police officer died, so of course changes need to be made and lessons need to be learned. This death should not have occurred, obviously no changes have been made since prior deaths. This sounds like a hazing. Police bullies!

Reply(8)
25
Martin Korer
4d ago

Anyone “applauding” police training here? Cmon blue cheerleaders 📣 Start cheering that this is just collateral damage for great training.

Reply(3)
15
Charles Wooldridge
3d ago

trying to cover it up and cover thier butts. he was grappling with another officer. but they were simulating a mob attack with several officers, using a already questionable technique

Reply
10
Related
mynewsla.com

Man, Woman Found Dead in Street After Shooting in Hyde Park

Two people were fatally shot Tuesday in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Police responded to a shots fired call at 12:20 a.m. to 6329 10th Ave., east of the Crenshaw Inn where they found a woman, who they say was the victim and a man who they say is the suspect in the shooting, in the street with gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mother of fallen LAPD officer files wrongful death claim against City of LA

Becoming a police officer for Houston Tipping was not something he dreamed of being - it was a realization as an adult. "He was a little older than the average recruit which is a good thing because it adds to maturity," attorney Bradley Gage told CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez on Sunday.Unfortunately for Tipping, his commitment to the force was cut short. Tipping died on May 29th - three days after sustaining a fatal spinal cord injury during a training at the Los Angeles Police Department's police academy in Elysian Park. LAPD has called the unfortunate incident an "accident." But Tipping's mother, and her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Police Academy#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Lapd
foxla.com

Man allegedly beaten during South LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES - A man accused of lighting fireworks close to a crowd during an illegal street takeover in Willowbrook was allegedly beaten by spectators. The violent street takeover occurred at the intersection of East 135th Street and Avalon Boulevard in South LA’s Willowbrook neighborhood. Officials said it’s one of several intersections police responded to due to a series of illegal street takeovers Sunday night into early Monday morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Suspect struck by big rig attempts carjacking, gets combative with CHP officers

LOS ANGELES - Chaos ensued in the streets of South Los Angeles after a man was struck by a big rig and proceeded to be combative with first responders, officials said. Video taken from the scene at West 77th Street and South Grand Avenue in South LA’s Florence neighborhood shows the man attempted to punch and carjack an innocent bystander after he was struck by the big rig, despite his injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
2urbangirls.com

Lawsuit Alleges Kaiser Employee Recorded Woman Undressing

LOS ANGELES – A woman is suing Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee’s cell phone recorded the plaintiff while undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020. The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe in the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thenewzealandtimes.com

George Gascon ripped by murder victim’s mother for claiming he made LA County safer: It’s ‘on your back’

The relentless crime wave in the United States continues, and many hold soft-crime district attorneys like Los Angeles County’s George Gascón responsible for the crisis. On Saturday, Gascón claimed his policies have helped make the Los Angeles area safer. Cortlyn Bridges, whose 28-year-old daughter Ky Thomas was murdered in a shooting in 2020, thinks otherwise.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Actress Jodie Sweetin shoved by LAPD officer during abortion rights protest

"Full House" actress and women's rights activist Jodie Sweetin was shoved to the ground by LAPD officers this weekend, according to video obtained by CBSLA. The incident took place on Saturday during an abortion rights protest that traveled onto the eastbound side of the 101 Freeway near the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels. The protesters eventually made their way back onto the surface streets and went through other parts of Downtown LA.Sweetin, as well as thousands of others, took part in demonstrations all across Los Angeles this weekend following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark 1973 case, Roe v. Wade, striking down on abortion rights nationwide. Though California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Friday aimed at protecting women here in California from civil suits by other states where abortion is illegal, many women across the nation face stricter penalties as a result to the Supreme Court's decision.In a statement to Yahoo Entertainment, Sweetin said that she is doing "Ok" despite the incident that has been seen by many across the nation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo man shot to death near Ralphs in Woodland Hills

A 34-year-old man was found fatally wounded at the entrance to a Ralphs supermarket in Woodland Hills, authorities said Sunday. Officers responded shortly before midnight Saturday to a radio call of a shooting in the parking lot of the store at 21909 Ventura Blvd. They found the victim lying on the ground at the store’s entrance, just outside his vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

LAPD arrest man accused of attacking officer with torch during abortion rights protests

A man who allegedly attacked a police officer with a “makeshift flamethrower” during Friday night’s abortion rights demonstration in downtown Los Angeles has been arrested and is facing possible charges for attempted murder. The Los Angeles Police Department said 30-year-old Michael Ortiz attacked an officer with a torch, sending the officer to the hospital with […]
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Rosemead Hotel

ROSEMEAD – A man found dead at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Rosemead was identified Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into his cause of death. Alberto Leyva, 33, was found dead at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday at the hotel in the 800 block of Montebello Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. His city of residence was not known.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Homeless Man Found Dead in Long Beach

LONG BEACH – A homeless man who was found dead near the Los Angeles River in North Long Beach has been identified. The body was discovered at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday near the riverbed and Artesia Boulevard, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jason Garrido. The man was...
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

U-Haul Attempts Break-In of Bicycle Shop

Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: The Industry Sheriff’s Station received a call of an “attempt robbery” on Centre Drive in the City of industry early Sunday morning, June 26. 2022. Sheriffs received more information that a U-Haul truck attempted to ram into a bicycle shop to break...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
334K+
Followers
64K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy