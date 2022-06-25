ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AR

Gov. Hutchinson directs flags at half-staff after Perry Co. jailer killed

By Chris Counts
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor a fallen Perry Co. jailer who was killed Thursday while on duty.

Gov. Hutchinson took to social media to address the sacrifice and condolences to the officer’s family.

“Perry County jailer Jeremiah Story was known for his cowboy hats & big heart. Late Wednesday, he was shot & killed at the Perry County jail,” Hutchinson wrote. “His death is a loss to Arkansas & my prayers go out to his family & coworkers. I’ve directed flags to be flown at half-staff until June 28.”

Man accused of killing Perry Co. jailer was out on bond, was convicted of capital murder in ’02

Story was killed while processing an incoming inmate, 37-year-old DeShawn Lewis, Thursday not knowing that the man had a gun still on him. Other officers were able to secure Lewis and the gun after Story was shot.

Arkansas State Police officials say that Lewis will face a capital murder charge.

ASP officials said the investigation by special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division is ongoing.

