Fire near Hansen Dam contained after evacuation of nearby aquatic center

Smoke from the Hansen Dam fire as seen from the 5 Freeway. (David Carrillo Peñaloza / Los Angeles Times)

A fire near Hansen Dam in Pacoima prompted the evacuation of about 1,000 people from a nearby aquatic center, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The brush fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 12000 block of Montague Street. By 5:30 p.m. the blaze had spread to around 12 acres, with winds in the area up to 10 miles per hour.

The Hansen Dam Aquatic Center, which holds a city pool and recreational lake, was evacuated as the fire continued to spread.

The fire was fully contained by 7:45 p.m., fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, according to the Fire Department. Crews remained at the scene Friday evening to mop up hot spots.

