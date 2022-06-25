From walk-on to ultra runner: a Chico State alum's path to ultramarathons

Dress in light layers, grab your sunglasses, and make sure to pack extra water before you head out the door Monday. The ridge of high pressure that's brought our dangerous heat over the last week is centered just south of northern California today, and that will drive sunny skies and very hot temperatures across our region. We have clear skies overhead to start your day, and we're projected to be sunny through the entire day. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain areas have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the southwest to 15mph this afternoon. Gusts up to around 25mph out of the southwest are expected this evening. The breezy winds paired with relative humidity dipping to below 17 percent will leave us with elevated fire danger concerns today, but most of us will have moderate fire danger this afternoon. There will be an uptick in our fire danger in Tehama County, where winds will be strongest this evening. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 100 to 107 degree range in the valley, and mid 80's to mid 90's in the foothills and our mountain areas.

TEHAMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO