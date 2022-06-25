ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

From walk-on to ultra runner: a Chico State alum's path to ultramarathons

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChico State alum Tim Tollefson will run in the Western States 100 this...

Chico State Alum JJ Jakovac reflects on success as caddie

Chico State Golf Alum JJ Jakovac has been a caddie for over 15 years. He currently works with 4th ranked Collin Morikawa. Chico State alum JJ Jakovac reflects on success as caddie. Chico State Golf Alum JJ Jakovac has been a caddie for over 15 years. He currently works with...
CHICO, CA
California Man Uses Billboards to Show Photos of the State’s Decline

A photographer has paid to put his own images of Californian decline on giant billboards, focusing on the state’s problems with wildfire, drought, and housing. Thomas Broening’s 35mm project, The End of the Dream, has hit the headlines after Broening paid for his photographs, that depict a bleak and gritty California, to be displayed on billboards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Burrows Fire containment increased to 65%, forward progress stopped

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 3:45 P.M UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says the Burrows Fire containment has increased to 65% and remains at 317 acres burned. At about 1:45 p.m., CAL FIRE reported that the forward progress of the fire had been stopped. The fire is located on County Road...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
CAL FIRE, City of Oroville to conduct prescribed burn Wednesday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte County will be helping the City of Oroville with a prescribed burn at the Oroville Municipal Airport on Wednesday. CAL FIRE says the burn is in preparation for the firework show on the Fourth of July. Smoke will be visible in the Oroville...
OROVILLE, CA
Chico, CA
Chico, CA
Smoke from Nevada County fire visible in Southern Butte County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. 3:45 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE NEU firefighters are battling a fire in Nevada County, causing smoke to be visible in Southern Butte County. The fire is near the Englebright Reservoir and was reported as a fully involved structure fire with spread into vegetation. Evacuation orders and...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Mandatory evacuations ordered near Rice’s Crossing in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Nevada County officials are ordering mandatory evacuations for residents in the area of Rice’s Crossing, near Bridgeport, due to the Rices Fire. According to CAL FIRE, it started as a structure fire and spread as a vegetation fire with a moderate rate of speed. Evacuation centers for residents, including ones […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
City of Chico inching closer to clearing encampments at Comanche Creek

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is eyeing Comanche Creek as its next target for illegal homeless camps, but it needs permission to tackle it all at once. Interim City Manager Paul Hahn hopes all the homeless camped there will move into the Pallet or Torres Shelters. First, the city needs the green light from the original eight homeless people who sued the city.
CHICO, CA
Chico firefighters rescue kitten in steel pillar

CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters rescued a kitten in distress Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the kitten entered the steel pillar through an opening in the top and slid. They don't know long the cat had been stuck in there. They say they had to use several tools to safely retrieve the kitten.
CHICO, CA
Yellow Fever Mosquito detected in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Officials in Butte County are warning that Monday June 27th they detected an invasive species of mosquito commonly known as yellow fever mosquito. The Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District sent out a letter stating that the case was found in East Oroville near Oroville Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Butte County DA sends warning about fireworks ahead of Fourth of July

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County District Attorney sent a warning on Monday reminding the public that any possession of fireworks within unincorporated portions of Butte County is illegal. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Oroville and Gridley allow for the sales of “safe and sane” fireworks within their city...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat persists but relief is finally on the way

Dress in light layers, grab your sunglasses, and make sure to pack extra water before you head out the door Monday. The ridge of high pressure that's brought our dangerous heat over the last week is centered just south of northern California today, and that will drive sunny skies and very hot temperatures across our region. We have clear skies overhead to start your day, and we're projected to be sunny through the entire day. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain areas have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the southwest to 15mph this afternoon. Gusts up to around 25mph out of the southwest are expected this evening. The breezy winds paired with relative humidity dipping to below 17 percent will leave us with elevated fire danger concerns today, but most of us will have moderate fire danger this afternoon. There will be an uptick in our fire danger in Tehama County, where winds will be strongest this evening. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 100 to 107 degree range in the valley, and mid 80's to mid 90's in the foothills and our mountain areas.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
CAL FIRE battling vegetation fire in Palermo, evacuation lifted

PALERMO, Calif. - 9:45 A.M. UPDATE: CAL FIRE has stopped the forward progress of the Baldwin Fire at one to two acres, and will be on scene for the next few hours getting full control and containment. Butte County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for Palermo Zone 872 and...
PALERMO, CA
Woman dies after she was hit by a vehicle in Chico

CHICO, Calif. 4:40 P.M. UPDATE - An 86-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Forest Avenue Tuesday morning has died, the Chico Police Department said. When officers arrived to Hartford Drive and Forest Avenue around 10 a.m., they found Martha Davis...
Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. - Residents in the area of a wildfire in Nevada County were told to leave their homes on Tuesday afternoon as flames quickly spread. The Rices Fire ignited in the area of Rice’s Crossing, near Bridgeport, Cal Fire said. As of 4:06 p.m. the blaze torched 350 acres, the fire agency said.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Comanche Creek Greenway Selected as Next Camping Conservation Area

CHICO – Comanche Creek Greenway was chosen as the next location for Chico to enforce its no-camping ordinances and evaluate people for entry to pallet shelters at the emergency site for non-congregated housing. Interim City Manager Paul Hahn said the city has completed enforcement through the Lindo Canal. On...
CHICO, CA
Person found dead in a vehicle parked at Five Mile Recreation Area

CHICO, Calif. - A person was found dead at Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park late Wednesday night, police say. Just before 11:30 p.m., police responded to the Five Mile Recreation Area parking lot for a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. Police said the person was pronounced dead...
CHICO, CA

Community Policy