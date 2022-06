CASPER, Wyo. — The body of a Wyoming Marine killed earlier this month is scheduled to pass through Cheyenne this afternoon on the way to Buffalo, where he will be buried. Cpl. Seth Rasmuson, who graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019, was among the five Marines killed on June 8 after an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California. Rasmuson’s family confirmed his death with the Buffalo Bulletin in the days after the crash.

