ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Giraffe calf born at Abilene Zoo Friday

By Laura Gutschke, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvqxO_0gLZblOB00

The Abilene Zoo giraffe herd has a new addition with a calf born at 1:50 p.m. Friday.

This is the third calf born to 11-year-old Jamie, the zoo said in a news release. The father is Congo.

The herd now numbers nine, and another is on the way, said zoo spokesman Clay Carabajal.

About 30 minutes after being born in the giraffe barn, the calf stood up and is about 6 feet tall.

The animal care team plans to do a hands-on assessment Saturday, but the staff believes the calf is a female, the release said.

The calf's name will be determined later.

The three calves born about 18 months ago are doing well, Carabajal said, including Edward, whose mother died a few weeks after his birth. Those three calves are just tall enough to be fed lettuce by zoo guests on the elevated giraffe viewing tower.

Updates on the latest newborn will be posted on the zoo's Facebook and other social media accounts.

Other recent animal births at the zoo include a steenbok lamb, or small antelope, earlier this month and rare twins born to a giant anteater in April .

More: Abilene Zoo staff making progress in feeding orphaned giraffe Edward

More: Abilene Zoo updates possible cause of giraffe death, how orphan calf Edward is doing

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Giraffe calf born at Abilene Zoo Friday

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Abilene, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffe#At The Zoo#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Steenbok#Animal Care#Abilene Zoo
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy