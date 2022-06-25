The most expensive home listed for sale in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky recently hit the market for just under $9 million.

The 15,000-square-foot mansion on 7 acres at 3313 Turkeyfoot Road in Edgewood, Kentucky was listed for $8,995,000.

It carries an estimated monthly payment of about $50,000 on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage at today's interest rates.

Built in 2003, the French chateau-style estate is built for outdoor entertaining with an infinity pool, spa, hot tub and a pool house with living quarters.

Inside, the house features a theater room, five fireplaces and dramatic European architecture throughout the house.

Follow this link to see the listing photos: https://www.redfin.com/KY/Edgewood/3313-Turkeyfoot-Rd-41017/home/131861421

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: On The Market: $8.9M chateau-style estate, Cincinnati area's most expensive house listing