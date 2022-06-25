ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

On The Market: $8.9M chateau-style estate, Cincinnati area's most expensive house listing

By Randy Tucker, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QW5oN_0gLZbZkL00

The most expensive home listed for sale in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky recently hit the market for just under $9 million.

The 15,000-square-foot mansion on 7 acres at 3313 Turkeyfoot Road in Edgewood, Kentucky was listed for $8,995,000.

It carries an estimated monthly payment of about $50,000 on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage at today's interest rates.

Built in 2003, the French chateau-style estate is built for outdoor entertaining with an infinity pool, spa, hot tub and a pool house with living quarters.

Inside, the house features a theater room, five fireplaces and dramatic European architecture throughout the house.

Follow this link to see the listing photos: https://www.redfin.com/KY/Edgewood/3313-Turkeyfoot-Rd-41017/home/131861421

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: On The Market: $8.9M chateau-style estate, Cincinnati area's most expensive house listing

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Developer to remediate, possibly demolish, former P&G Blue Ash campus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the last remaining buildings that was part of Procter & Gamble Co.’s former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash could be demolished as part of an ongoing redevelopment effort. A cleanup and tear down of the building is expected to cost more than $6 million.
BLUE ASH, OH
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Erlanger (KY)

In the southwest of the Cincinnati Metro area, “The Friendship City” is an ever-growing suburb, home to 20,000 at the last count. The northern tip of Erlanger touches the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and is crossed by I-275, the Cincinnati Beltway. This is where much of the city’s commerce is located while the south is mostly residential neighborhoods embroidered with parkland.
ERLANGER, KY
WKRC

$150M redevelopment of iconic downtown Cincinnati tower begins

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A long-awaited $90 million redevelopment project will transform one of the most iconic and historic buildings in downtown Cincinnati into luxury-style apartments. City Club Apartments, a Detroit-based owner, developer and apartment manager, started redevelopment Friday on Union Central Tower, a new mixed-use apartment hotel community...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
City
Edgewood, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
Cincinnati, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
State
Kentucky State
Cincinnati, OH
Real Estate
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Cincinnati, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Where to Go See Fireworks for the Fourth!

2 – 10 p.m.; FREE. Food, drink and fireworks. The fun begins at 10:30 a.m. with a patriotic parade. At 5 p.m., Tower Park will have live music, food, drinks and the fireworks show at 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3. 4200 Springdale Road. Colerain Township. 7 p.m.; FREE. 513-385-7500.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

890 W. Loveland Ave Apt. A8

Large Two Bedroom-Private Balcony (Some with a Wooded View) - CHAPELWOOD APARTMENTS- 2 bedroom units available (some wooded view still available). Conveniently located only minutes from historic Loveland, great shopping and restaurants nearby. Relax by our poolside, read a book or picnic in the courtyard area, and enjoy biking/hiking on the Little Miami Nature Trail.
LOVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chateau#Housing List#French#European
thexunewswire.com

491 Dorothy Lane,

491 Dorothy Lane 4BR/2.5BA (Springdale) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand new home? We can make your dreams come true!! We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage, and has a basement….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Princeton schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
SPRINGDALE, OH
Mikey Chlanda

City Barbeque Review - Beavercreek Location

Lolo's Pulled Pork Sandwich at City BarbequeMikey Chlanda, author. So we’re on an adventure - we’re day-tripping (well, 2 days, so strictly speaking, not a day trip) to Yellow Springs. On the drive up we had a few errands to run in Beavercreek. I wanted to go to Flying Pizza, but my girlfriend held out for City Barbeque. Guess who won.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Northern Kentucky Tribune

BCM’s June 29 NKY History Hour to explore the past, present and future of Ludlow’s destination economy

The 1890s was a decade full of fun and optimism, especially in Ludlow. The development of the streetcar line connected riders between Covington and Ludlow. Riders would end at the shores of Ludlow Lagoon which were lined with beaches, park rides and carnival amusements, making the city a major entertainment destination in the Greater Cincinnati area.
LUDLOW, KY
WDTN

Unique places to visit in Ohio

It’s more than 20,000 square feet dedicated to the design and technology of signs over the years. There’s also a neon workshop inside the museum, where you can see tube benders at work.
linknky.com

St. Elizabeth Florence undergoing major renovation

St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence is in the middle of expanding the hospital with an addition that will be completed by fall 2023. The hospital has invested as much as $85 million in adding or renovating 125,000 square feet of space for patient rooms and specialty departments, according to Nathan Skaggs, public relations officer for the hospital.
FLORENCE, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati's 25 Best Restaurants Right Now, According to Yelp

The Queen City is full of delicious restaurants and, subsequently, plenty of online food reviewers. These Yelpers have some interesting and intense opinions on Cincinnati cuisine. From high-end eats to pub food to pizza, this is what the reviewers think are the best restaurants the city has to offer. *Note:...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy