ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Want to live like Dolly Parton? You can stay overnight on her tour bus — for a hefty price

By Brenna McDermott, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago

Ever wondered how the free-spirited yet glamorous Dolly Parton lived life on the road? You can be one of the first to stay overnight on her actual one-of-a-kind tour bus . But it'll cost you.

The tour bus, known as Suite 1986 at Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa in Pigeon Forge, is taking reservations.

Guests must drop $10,000 for a two-night stay in the colorful, cozy space that's full of Dolly's belongings and custom amenities, from a sparkly guitar to a cabinet for her many wigs.

"(I) decided to retire it because I wasn’t touring that much anymore and it just was sitting there," Parton told the USA TODAY Network. "And I thought this could be put to really good use."

Got the cash to be the first guest? A portion of the proceeds from every stay will be donated to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

“If you’ve got money — and a lot of people do — they just want to experience that,” Parton said.

What is Dolly's Suite 1986 like inside?

The 45-foot bus includes a couch, kitchen, dining table, two separate toilets, a tub and a large bedroom. It's full of warm colors, cozy pillows, fresh flowers and quite a few sparkles.

Parton customized the bus with a full-size refrigerator, electric doors and a wig cabinet (the wigs were replaced with colorful cowboys hats during our tour).

She tore out three of the six bunk beds to build a closet, which displays Dolly's attire, including sky-high Christian Louboutins, shiny gowns and butterfly jewelry.

The walls are adorned with custom murals depicting life on the road and the bedroom features floor-to-ceiling pink and purple decor, from the bedspread to the custom-painted ceiling.

Dollywood's second resort: Dolly Parton looks ahead with 'woodsy' new resort HeartSong

Dollywood wants to beat Disney: $500 million, new resorts and wider walkways could elevate the brand

Guests of Suite 1986 will get special culinary creations, dedicated concierge service and exclusive Suite 1986 swag to take home.

The tour bus sleeps two guests, and the reservation comes with an additional DreamMore room that sleeps four.

It's located in a gated space just outside DreamMore with easy access to its restaurant and amenities.

The space was created for Dolly to use during her visits to Dollywood Parks & Resorts, but now she's giving others the chance to stay instead.

How did Dolly Parton spend her time on the tour bus?

Parton traveled an estimated 360,000 miles in the 45-foot Prevost from 2008-2022. She said the suite really reflects how she lived while on the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xZGu_0gLZbW6A00

She wrote several songs and albums on the bus, according to Dollywood Parks & Resorts, including "Backwoods Barbie" and "9 to 5: the Musical."

Much of her time there was spent doing ordinary things, too. She watched TV, reheated meals she cooked at home, and kept her show clothes and show wigs on the bus.

Because she almost always stayed on the bus instead of a hotel and does not enjoy flying, the bus had to feel like home during her tours.

“I loved all my time on the bus, I was traveling with my friend Judy (Ogle), my best friend from Sevierville. We’ve been friends since we were in the third grade and we just traveled all those miles together," Parton said. "But we’ve had lots of wonderful memories of people that would come on the bus to visit, when we traveled around, dignitaries, stars, everybody, but all the memories are special to me."

She often traveled from her home in Nashville to places like Los Angeles or her hometown in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Brenna McDermott can be reached at brenna.mcdermott@knoxnews.com. Support our local news efforts by becoming a Knox News subscriber .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Want to live like Dolly Parton? You can stay overnight on her tour bus — for a hefty price

Comments / 6

Victor Jeffers
3d ago

I wouldn't give 10 cents to stay on her tour bus ! Just how much money does someone who is already beyond rich really need ? I like Dolly an all but no thanks to the bus stay !

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Daily South

You Can Spend the Night in Dolly Parton's Former Tour Bus!

One of the coolest Dolly Parton attractions out there has parked itself in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and for a pretty penny, you can experience it for yourself. The country legend's former tour bus, now known as Suite 1986 at Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa, is taking reservations. That's right y'all, Parton's longtime tour bus, the "Gypsy Wagon," has been transformed into the ultimate hotel suite for two.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Bus#Flowers#Murals#Spa#Celebrities#The Usa Today Network#The Dollywood Foundation
People

Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome First Baby, Son Tex Lawrence Combs: 'So Happy'

The country star, 32, and his wife Nicole welcomed their first baby together, a son named Tex Lawrence Combs, on Sunday, June 19, Nicole announced on Instagram. "It's going to be hard to top this past Father's Day 🥲 Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I'm so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days 🤍," she wrote.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
heavenofanimals.com

Breeder Abandoned 5-Month-Old Pomeranian Because He Was “Too Big”, They Probably Regret It Now

Dogs may be man’s best friend but this doesn’t mean that man is always friendly towards dogs. Whether it’s dog fighting, abuse or neglect there are some people out there who are pretty cruel to these animals. Bertram the Pomeranian learned this horrible lesson when he was left behind by his breeders because he was ‘too big to sell.’ Luckily for Bert, New York artist Kathy Grayson found him on petfinder and immediately decided to adopt the pup.
TULSA, OK
pethelpful.com

Alaskan Malamute Protests Going to the Vet and We Can’t Stop Laughing

Sadly, your dog can't talk to you. But that doesn't mean your pup isn't chatty. In fact, if your dog is anything like an Alaskan Malamute on TikTok, they're quite the chatterbox. Unfortunately for his owner, @krispyk9.execs, in a recent video Diesel was using his powers to complain about going to the veterinarian's office. We totally get it, Diesel. We hate going to the doctor's too.
ALASKA STATE
Popculture

Alan Jackson Drops out of Major Concert Amid Recent Health Issues

Alan Jackson dropped out of the CMA Fest, which kicks off on Thursday in Nashville. The Country Music Hall of Famer was scheduled to headline a show at Nissan Stadium and is scheduled to start a tour later this month. Jackson, 63, announced last fall that he has Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, a degenerative nerve condition.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr. Speaks Out on Not Being a Member of the Grand Ole Opry

Hank Williams, Jr. is offering answers to one lingering question about his career. Why is he not a member of the Grand Ole Opry?. “Bocephus” was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021, but he’s never been embraced by the “show that made country music famous.” His father was a member of the Opry, despite later being fired for missing too many shows. But his father’s firing has nothing to do with his own membership. The Grand Ole Opry simply isn’t something that Hank Williams Jr dreamed about.
CELEBRITIES
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy