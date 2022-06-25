Want to live like Dolly Parton? You can stay overnight on her tour bus — for a hefty price

Ever wondered how the free-spirited yet glamorous Dolly Parton lived life on the road? You can be one of the first to stay overnight on her actual one-of-a-kind tour bus . But it'll cost you.

The tour bus, known as Suite 1986 at Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa in Pigeon Forge, is taking reservations.

Guests must drop $10,000 for a two-night stay in the colorful, cozy space that's full of Dolly's belongings and custom amenities, from a sparkly guitar to a cabinet for her many wigs.

"(I) decided to retire it because I wasn’t touring that much anymore and it just was sitting there," Parton told the USA TODAY Network. "And I thought this could be put to really good use."

Got the cash to be the first guest? A portion of the proceeds from every stay will be donated to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

“If you’ve got money — and a lot of people do — they just want to experience that,” Parton said.

What is Dolly's Suite 1986 like inside?

The 45-foot bus includes a couch, kitchen, dining table, two separate toilets, a tub and a large bedroom. It's full of warm colors, cozy pillows, fresh flowers and quite a few sparkles.

Parton customized the bus with a full-size refrigerator, electric doors and a wig cabinet (the wigs were replaced with colorful cowboys hats during our tour).

She tore out three of the six bunk beds to build a closet, which displays Dolly's attire, including sky-high Christian Louboutins, shiny gowns and butterfly jewelry.

The walls are adorned with custom murals depicting life on the road and the bedroom features floor-to-ceiling pink and purple decor, from the bedspread to the custom-painted ceiling.

Guests of Suite 1986 will get special culinary creations, dedicated concierge service and exclusive Suite 1986 swag to take home.

The tour bus sleeps two guests, and the reservation comes with an additional DreamMore room that sleeps four.

It's located in a gated space just outside DreamMore with easy access to its restaurant and amenities.

The space was created for Dolly to use during her visits to Dollywood Parks & Resorts, but now she's giving others the chance to stay instead.

How did Dolly Parton spend her time on the tour bus?

Parton traveled an estimated 360,000 miles in the 45-foot Prevost from 2008-2022. She said the suite really reflects how she lived while on the road.

She wrote several songs and albums on the bus, according to Dollywood Parks & Resorts, including "Backwoods Barbie" and "9 to 5: the Musical."

Much of her time there was spent doing ordinary things, too. She watched TV, reheated meals she cooked at home, and kept her show clothes and show wigs on the bus.

Because she almost always stayed on the bus instead of a hotel and does not enjoy flying, the bus had to feel like home during her tours.

“I loved all my time on the bus, I was traveling with my friend Judy (Ogle), my best friend from Sevierville. We’ve been friends since we were in the third grade and we just traveled all those miles together," Parton said. "But we’ve had lots of wonderful memories of people that would come on the bus to visit, when we traveled around, dignitaries, stars, everybody, but all the memories are special to me."

She often traveled from her home in Nashville to places like Los Angeles or her hometown in the Great Smoky Mountains.

