Severe Weather Statement issued for Coweta, Fayette, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 04:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bibb; Houston; Jones; Twiggs; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wilkinson, Bibb, Twiggs, northeastern Houston and southeastern Jones Counties through 530 AM EDT At 436 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Lake Tobesofkee to Nicklesville, and moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Frequent lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Jeffersonville, Irwinton, Warner Robins, Centerville, Gordon, Ivey, McIntyre, Toomsboro, Danville, Payne, Allentown, Robins Air Force Base, Payne City, Marion, Postell, Lake Tobesofkee, Mountain Springs, Griswoldville and Nicklesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO