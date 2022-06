The South Carolina State Grand Jury announced Tuesday indictments against Alex Murdaugh and Eddie Smith for criminal conspiracy and narcotics. Murdaugh and Smith were indicted on two counts of conspiracy, including a narcotics count related to Oxycodone. In addition to those charges, Smith was indicted for four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery, trafficking methamphetamine 10-28 grams, one count of unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

