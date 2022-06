PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Charges are pending against a local hockey player after police said he took a cheap shot at a referee.A constant headache, blurred vision, and soreness are just a few of the ailments hockey referee, Chris Armstrong, is suffering from. He said he's still in disbelief that this even happened. He said referees of any sport should be treated with respect."He just clubbed me with his stick. I went down. I didn't even see it coming. He hit me with the paddle of his stick. He opened me up pretty good," Armstrong said.Armstrong, who has been a referee...

