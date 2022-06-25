ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Sant Clara reactions to Roe v. Wade overturned

By Charles Clifford
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Across the Bay Area, many people are expressing outrage at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. KRON4 News has reactions from Santa Clara county.

In front of the federal building in San Jose on Friday, pro-abortion rights elected officials and community leaders expressed outrage at the supreme court’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade.

Supreme Court removes federal protection for abortion

President & CEO at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte Stacy Cross said, “What has happened today to women across America, to people seeking abortion across America, it has made us second class citizens. Making abortion illegal does not make abortion go away, it simply makes it unsafe.”

Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg said in a press conferece, “removing the constitutional right to abortions will not minimize abortions. But will most likely lead to an increase in maternal death in this county by more than 20%.”

They also called on California state leaders to continue protecting the reproductive rights of all women, even those who don’t live in California.

How the Supreme Court abortion decision compares to public opinion

“California will become a sanctuary in the post Roe world,” Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez told KRON4 News, “but we recognize, as leaders in California, that California cannot be an island. We must continue to push these right back out across this country.”

