NATCHEZ — First Baptist Church of Natchez will break ground on its new student center at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. FBC Natchez announced the center in a sermon on June 20, 2021. The new student center is to help promote thstudent ministry and provide more space for classes and fellowship. Interim Student Pastor Matt Martin said the center will be 5,000 to 6,000 square feet and will include classrooms, a worship area, a stove and refrigerator and a lounge where students can hang out. They plan to have video game systems in the lounge area.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO