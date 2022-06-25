ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

LRPD to provide on-scene briefings again after pressure for more transparency

By Mitch McCoy
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeaRZ_0gLZYTTw00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas’ largest police agency announced changes to how it will provide updates to the public after calls by some city directors to be more transparent.

The Little Rock Police Department made the announcement by email on Friday to news organizations.

“Going forward, a uniformed officer will be responding to homicide scenes and other major incidents to provide facts (at that time) of incidents to media members,” LRPD Sergeant Eric Barnes announced.

Some city directors concerned about transparency at LRPD

The police department has hardly provided on-scene briefings to reporters after the agency hired a media specialist.

“Mr. Mark Edwards will still be your point of contact for media requests; however, a uniformed officer will be responding to these types of scenes,” Barnes wrote.

Two days after city directors publicly spoke about transparency concerns, LRPD Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley recognized the department has failed to provide timely and transparent information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QA53W_0gLZYTTw00
LRPD Asst. Chief Wayne Bewley

“We need to do a better job and we can do a better job. The Little Rock Police Department in the past has done a better job,” Bewley said at the time. “I can remember back to times when the relationship between the department and the media, the department and the public was in a better position.”

LRPD assistant chief on transparency: We need to do a better job

Days later, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. appointed Bewley to be the department’s interim chief after the former interim chief announced she was leaving to take a job out-of-state.

When reached by phone Friday, Barnes said Bewley wanted to see immediate changes to how the department provides information to the public.

“Chief Bewley wanted to open the lines of communication. We think this will provide a consistent response,” Barnes said.

Bewley, who has been with LRPD since 1986, is only in his fifth day as interim chief.

For more than a month, there has been pressure by some city directors for the police to release more information, while still protecting cases, after seven-year-old Chloe Alexander was killed on Fair Park. Rumors quickly spread about an active shooter at the Zoo.

LRPD alerted the public about a homicide investigation with a tweet at 12:43 p.m. that Saturday, but released very few details until the following Monday afternoon.

Little Rock Police Department reopens Facebook comment section after recent inquiries

Little Rock City Director Kathy Webb, who publicly called on changes to LRPD’s practices, said Friday she is glad to see the department implementing these changes.

“We’ve said the public deserves to be informed and information can be provided without compromising investigations,” Webb said. “This definitley is a step in the right direction.”

Earlier this month, Little Rock City Director Joan Adcock said she wanted officers to provide briefings at every homicide because when the department holds back, fear and rumors spread.

“The person they have just shuts off everything and people are not used to that. People are used to being answered,” Adcock said at the time.

Email records reveal former Chief Keith Humphrey issued an order back in 2020 limiting who can release information to the media which took that power away from officers who had been in those positions.

Barnes confirmed Friday that uniformed officers, already assigned to the department’s Public Affairs Unit, will be providing the community and media updates from major incidents, including homicides.

“We heard people want media briefings, we think the community will also like it,” Barnes said. “We want to find a good balance of releasing information.”

The changes go into effect immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: June 28, 2022

Riceland Foods, 107 E. Harrison St., third-degree battery, obstructing governmental operations, fleeing. 1000 block of N. College St., first-degree terroristic threatening. 1400 block of S. Rose St., indecent exposure. Stuttgart Police responded to a report of an individual urinating in the yard of a residence. The individual said that the residence did not have running water but denied urinating in the yard. The individual was advised by police that it is illegal to urinate in public.
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Train nearly collides with semi-truck in Conway

CONWAY, Ark. — A picture floating around on social media shows what could have been a disaster in Conway, Ark. A semi-truck is seen in a photo, stuck on the railroad crossing at Mill Street in Conway. Officials asked the public to avoid the railroad crossings north of Mill Street around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.
CONWAY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
THV11

Man arrested after chasing, shooting at truck in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, on Sunday June 26, officers responded to a shooting involving two vehicles. When they arrived, they located a white Lincoln town car that was involved in an accident with another vehicle on 65th Street and Patterson. Officers spoke...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

What is a medical emergency for abortion in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which has put Arkansas's trigger law into effect, that has banned nearly all abortions statewide, except for in a scenario where a mother's life needs to be saved in the event of a medical emergency. But...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

North Little Rock police search for missing teen

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing teen. 16-year- old Karashiana Allen ran away from her home near downtown North Little Rock just before noon on Sunday. According to reports she was said...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy