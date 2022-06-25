ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court is in session: Adapted athletes hone hoops skills at University of Alabama camp

By Staff report
The Tuscaloosa News
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Dozens of wheelchair athletes from around the country converged at the University of Alabama for the annual adapted athletics basketball camp.

The camp was held Wednesday through Saturday at Stran-Hardin Arena, 410 Peter Bryce Blvd., and hosted by Alabama Adapted Athletics.

More than 80 campers between the ages of 12 and 19 years old participated, representing 25 states. Campers stayed at UA dorms and ate at dining halls around campus.

Coaches and players from the Alabama Adapted Athletics men's and women's wheelchair basketball teams worked with the campers to hone their competitive skills on the court.

Ford Burttram, head coach of the Alabama men's wheelchair basketball, said that interest in the camp was strong, with some campers coming to Tuscaloosa all the way from California.

"I think it means that wheelchair basketball is growing, and people really want to be involved in something bigger than themselves, and they'll travel great distances to do that," Burttram said in a UA news release.

After three days of sessions focused on building skills, the camp's final day was Tournament Day, where the campers were divided into teams and played a round-robin tournament before ending with the boys' and girls' championship games.

"It's a lot of fun," said Alabama women's wheelchair basketball head coach Ryan Hynes. "It gets competitive. It's good to see competitive juices flowing."

Hynes said he enjoys seeing his players become mentors for the campers.

"My favorite is getting to see my athletes, in a different role, doing more teaching," Hynes said. "A lot of the girls do a really good job with the younger kids, being mentors to them and somebody that hopefully they can look up to and something they can shoot to be."

Stran-Hardin Arena was built in 2018 and, according to UA, is one of the largest facilities dedicated to adapted athletes in the world.

To learn more about the Alabama Adapted Athletics program, go to https://bamaadapted.com.

