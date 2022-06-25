ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Alabama to award about 1,000 degrees at summer graduation

By Staff report
The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
About 1,000 students will become University of Alabama graduates during the summer commencement ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 6 at Coleman Coliseum on the UA campus.

Unlike the fall and spring graduation exercises, which are spread out over a weekend, the summer commencement will be a single ceremony.

The Aug. 6 ceremony will include graduates from the Capstone College of Nursing, the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Communication and Information Sciences,

the College of Community Health Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the College of Human Environmental Sciences, the Culverhouse College of Business, the School of Law and the School of Social Work.

Live video of the ceremony will be available at https://commencement.ua.edu.

Classes for the 2022-23 academic year at UA are scheduled to begin Aug. 17. UA's online calendar lists Dec. 10 as the date for fall commencement.

