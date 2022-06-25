ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Newbury Park man accused of raping, sexually assaulting underage girls

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okD7r_0gLZWM3900

A man from Newbury Park faces multiple felony counts for sexually assaulting two girls, raping one of them and forcing both to work as sex workers.

Connor Joseph Kerns, 21, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the Los Angeles Police Department and the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Court documents allege Kerns forced two minor girls to engage in “commercial sex acts” through threats of violence. He’s also accused of “digitally penetrating” both girls, as well as forcibly raping one of them.

Kerns is currently being held in custody with bail set at $1.1 million. He is due back in court on July 6 for his arraignment, although a bail review hearing is scheduled for next week.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office is asking any unidentified victims or anyone that may have additional information about his crimes to contact Detective Rosalio Cobian at 805-384-4723.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

Man, 10-year-old child found dead in Chatsworth

A man and a child were confirmed to have died after being found Tuesday night in Chatsworth. The two people were found unconscious and not breathing inside a parked vehicle on the 21000 block of Plummer Street between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Witnesses said someone pulled the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man, woman killed in Hyde Park shooting

Police are investigating a double fatal shooting in Hyde Park Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to the 6300 block of 10th Street around 12:20 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They arrived to find a man and woman, both in their 40s, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
KION News Channel 5/46

Two Salinas Valley State Prison guards stabbed by inmate

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Saturday an inmate stabbed two correctional officers with a "manufactured weapon" during a cell search at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to the public information officer at the jail. This incident happened around 9:55 a.m., and both officers were taken to the hospital and treated for lacerations and stab wounds. Both The post Two Salinas Valley State Prison guards stabbed by inmate appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newbury Park, CA
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
newsantaana.com

O.C. woman gets 21 years to life in prison after a fatal DUI crash that orphaned three kids

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 23-year-old woman plead guilty today to two felony counts of murder for killing a young mother and father and seriously injuring their three young daughters while driving under the influence in December 2020. The family was driving around Newport Beach looking at Christmas lights when they were hit by a car that ran a red light at 75 miles per hour.
KTLA

LAPD investigating deadly stabbing in Canoga Park

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the person or people responsible for killing a man in Canoga Park Monday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Deering Avenue and Gault Street around 7 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival they found a man suffering from […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
thedowneypatriot.com

Man fatally shot in Norwalk

NORWALK — Sheriff's homicide detectives Tuesday are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Norwalk. Deputies from the Norwalk Sheriff's Station were called at 10:53 p.m. Monday to the 13900 block of Maidstone Avenue where they found the victim, who they say was between 35 and 40 years old, on the ground with gunshot wounds, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
NORWALK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

‘Full House’ star shoved by LAPD officer during abortion rights protest

Actress Jodie Sweetin says she will not stop fighting for her rights, despite being shoved by a Los Angeles Police Department officer at an abortion rights protest. The “Full House” star was with a crowd on Saturday that made their way to a ramp on the 101 Freeway. A journalist at the scene recorded video […]
KTLA

14,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized in Azusa

A tip led investigators to seize 14,000 pound of illegal fireworks in Azusa on Monday, just before the July 4th holiday. The fireworks were being stored at a home and a storage facility, where investigators also found and seized over $10,000 in cash and an illegal firearm, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. […]
AZUSA, CA
KTLA

Homes evacuated as authorities discover large cache of illegal fireworks in Azusa

The Azusa Police Department evacuated houses in a residential neighborhood Monday afternoon after authorities discovered a large amount of illegal fireworks at a home. Officers began evacuating homes on the 900 block of West Hollyvale Street around 3:20 p.m., according to the Police Department. Investigators from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the […]
AZUSA, CA
KTLA

6 stolen vehicles recovered, 9 people arrested: Glendale PD

Glendale police recovered six stolen vehicles in the last month and arrested nine people in connection to the thefts. Around 4:30 p.m. June 21, patrol officers located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on the 1400 block of E. Colorado Street. The officers observed a man who appeared to be sleeping inside of the […]
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Man arrested with semi-automatic rifle at Ontario pizzeria

Authorities say a 20-year-old man was arrested after stealing food while carrying a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle at an Ontario pizza restaurant. Police said in a statement that officers received a call Sunday about a man at a Little Caesars location displaying a firearm in the waistband of his pants. Once officers arrived at the restaurant, […]
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

LAPD arrest man accused of attacking officer with torch during abortion rights protests

A man who allegedly attacked a police officer with a “makeshift flamethrower” during Friday night’s abortion rights demonstration in downtown Los Angeles has been arrested and is facing possible charges for attempted murder. The Los Angeles Police Department said 30-year-old Michael Ortiz attacked an officer with a torch, sending the officer to the hospital with […]
KTLA

KTLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy