Newbury Park man accused of raping, sexually assaulting underage girls

A man from Newbury Park faces multiple felony counts for sexually assaulting two girls, raping one of them and forcing both to work as sex workers.

Connor Joseph Kerns, 21, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the Los Angeles Police Department and the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Court documents allege Kerns forced two minor girls to engage in “commercial sex acts” through threats of violence. He’s also accused of “digitally penetrating” both girls, as well as forcibly raping one of them.

Kerns is currently being held in custody with bail set at $1.1 million. He is due back in court on July 6 for his arraignment, although a bail review hearing is scheduled for next week.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office is asking any unidentified victims or anyone that may have additional information about his crimes to contact Detective Rosalio Cobian at 805-384-4723.

